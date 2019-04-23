The #CelticFC Family is mourning the death of Billy McNeill, the club’s greatest ever captain and one of the finest men to have played and managed the Hoops, who has passed away at the age of 79.— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) 23 de abril de 2019
Rest in peace, Cesar. You’ll Never Walk Alone.
Billy McNeill cumpriu toda a sua carreira no Celtic, no qual alinhou durante 18 temporadas, entre 1957 e 1975, contando 790 jogos e 34 golos. Liderou os "Lisbon Lions" em 1966/67.
O antigo futebolista do Celtic Billy McNeill, que capitaneou o clube escocês na conquista da Taça dos Clubes Campeões Europeus em 1967, em Lisboa, morreu esta terça-feira, anunciou o emblema de Glasgow.
"A família do Celtic está de luto pela morte de Billy McNeill, o maior capitão de sempre do clube e um dos melhores homens que jogou e treinou no clube, que nos deixou aos 79 anos. A família do futebol também estará de luto, pela perda deste grande homem", lê-se no sítio do heptacampeão escocês.
