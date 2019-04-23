O antigo futebolista do Celtic Billy McNeill, que capitaneou o clube escocês na conquista da Taça dos Clubes Campeões Europeus em 1967, em Lisboa, morreu esta terça-feira, anunciou o emblema de Glasgow.

"A família do Celtic está de luto pela morte de Billy McNeill, o maior capitão de sempre do clube e um dos melhores homens que jogou e treinou no clube, que nos deixou aos 79 anos. A família do futebol também estará de luto, pela perda deste grande homem", lê-se no sítio do heptacampeão escocês.





Billy McNeill cumpriu toda a sua carreira no Celtic, no qual alinhou durante 18 temporadas, entre 1957 e 1975, contando 790 jogos e 34 golos.

O defesa, também conhecido como 'César', devido a um papel desempenhado pelo ator norte-americano Cesar Romero, conquistou nove campeonatos, sete Taças da Escócia e seis Taças da Liga escocesa, mas teve como principal título o de campeão europeu, com o triunfo na final disputada no Estádio Nacional, em Oeiras, onde venceram o Inter Milão, por 2-1, em 25 de maio de 1967.

Após a carreira de futebolista, tornou-se treinador e dirigiu clubes como Clyde, Aberdeen, Manchester City e Aston Villa, além do seu Celtic, em duas ocasiões, entre 1978 e 1983 e entre 1987 e 1991.

Em 2009, tornou-se embaixador do clube e, seis anos depois, em dezembro de 2015, mereceu uma estátua, a erguer a Taça dos Clubes Campeões Europeus, na Celtic Way.

"Tive a sorte de servir o clube como jogador, capitão e treinador e aproveitei todas as experiências que tive no Celtic Park, adorei tudo", reconheceu Billy McNeill, numa dessas homenagens.

Billy McNeill recebeu este ano o prémio 'One Club Man' do Athletic Bilbau, sucedendo ao inglês Matt Le Tissier (2015), ao italiano Paolo Maldini (2016), ao alemão Sepp Maier (2017) e ao espanhol Carles Puyol (2018).

O clube basco tinha previsto entregar o prémio a um representante de McNeill no próximo domingo, no San Mamés, mas, devido ao estado de saúde do escocês, fê-lo antecipadamente em Glasgow, através do filho do antigo futebolista.
