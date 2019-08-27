Salvini trava navio alemão com 100 pessoas resgatadas do Mediterrâneo
O ministro do Interior italiano, Matteo Salvini, proibiu a entrada de um navio humanitário alemão que transportava migrantes resgatados da Líbia para águas territoriais de Itália, anunciaram as autoridades italianas esta terça-feira.

Salvini assinou a "proibição de entrada, trânsito e atracamento em águas territoriais italianas do navio Eleonore, com bandeira alemã", de acordo com um comunicado do Ministério do Interior.

O decreto de Salvini é um de vários que o ministro italiano tem assinado na tentativa de impedir que navios de resgate humanitários levem migrantes para Itália.

O navio Eleonore, que está ao serviço da organização não-governamental (ONG) Mission Lifeline, informou segunda-feira, através das redes sociais, que ajudou 100 migrantes que navegavam num barco pneumático que se estava a afundar ao largo da costa da Líbia.



A organização Mission Lifeline explicou que a guarda costeira da Líbia tinha ameaçado a tripulação do navio alemão e aproximou-se muito da embarcação humanitária, causando nervosismo nos migrantes, que recearam ter de voltar para o país.

"A equipa de 'Eleonore' fez um ótimo trabalho. Agora estamos a procurar um porto seguro. (...) Espero que as pessoas possam desembarcar em breve", escreveu na sua conta pessoal da rede social Twitter Claus-Peter Reisch, diretor da ONG.

Hoje, Reisch explicou que a equipa se preocupou em garantir que nenhum migrante caía no mar e o médio do navio está a tomar conta dos resgatados no pequeno hospital a bordo do 'Eleonore'.

O navio procurava ancorar na costa italiana, que é a mais próxima da sua localização, mas foi travado pelas instruções de Matteo Salvini, procurando agora alternativas para o acolhimento dos migrantes oriundos da Líbia.

No mesmo dia em que o Eleonore salvou o bote de migrantes, o Telefone de Alarme do Mediterrâneo (uma linha de monitorização de migrantes no mar) informou hoje que talvez tenha havido um outro naufrágio numa embarcação com cerca de 100 pessoas, mas ainda não conseguiu confirmar o alerta.
