O ministro iraniano dos Negócios Estrangeiros, Mohamad Yavad Zarif, garantiu, este domingo, que as medidas já tomadas de redução do compromisso para com o acordo nuclear de 2015 são reversíveis se os signatários europeus se mostrarem fiéis ao pacto.

"Todos os passos dados pelo Irão podem ser revertidos através da adesão dos três países europeus (Alemanha, Reino Unido e França)" que fazem parte do acordo, afirmou Zarif numa mensagem hoje divulgada na rede social Twitter.





Zarif pediu aos três países europeus para "pelo menos" darem o seu "apoio político" ao Irão, incluído na Agência Internacional de Energia Atómica, argumentando que França, Alemanha e Reino Unido "não têm qualquer desculpa para se absterem de tomar uma posição política decisiva que mantenha o plano integral" do acordo de 2015, "enfrentando o unilateralismo dos Estados Unidos", sublinhou o ministro iraniano.

Segundo o documento assinado em 2015, o Irão compromete-se a não se dotar de bomba atómica e a limitar drasticamente as suas atividades nucleares em troca do levantamento de sanções internacionais que asfixiavam a sua economia.

O acordo do nuclear não permite que o Irão enriqueça mais do que 3,67% o urânio, o que Teerão garantiu que irá acontecer ainda hoje.

Em maio de 2018, o Presidente dos Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, decidiu retirar-se unilateralmente do acordo e restabelecer sanções ao Irão, incluindo no setor petrolífero.

Trump justificou a saída deste pacto ao acusar o Irão de nunca ter renunciado a dotar-se de uma arma atómica (enquanto Teerão sempre desmentiu esta acusação) e de ser a origem de todos os problemas no Médio Oriente.

As novas sanções dos EUA provocaram uma fuga das empresas estrangeiras do Irão, que tinham regressado após o acordo, fazendo cair a economia iraniana numa grave recessão.

Um ano depois, o Irão, considerando que tinha sido muito paciente, mas que os restantes signatários não tinham tomado qualquer medida face à decisão dos EUA, resolveu quebrar o compromisso e anunciou que iria voltar a investir no enriquecimento de urânio.

Os países da União Europeia que fazem parte do acordo sobre o nuclear do Irão estão a discutir hoje a realização de uma reunião de emergência, tendo uma porta-voz de Bruxelas admitido que o bloco "está extremamente preocupado".

O primeiro-ministro de Israel também lançou hoje um apelo sobre a questão, pedindo às potências mundiais que apliquem "sanções imediatas" ao Irão assim que for ultrapassado o nível de enriquecimento de urânio previsto pelo acordo nuclear.

O Irão confirmou hoje que ultrapassará "nas próximas horas" o nível de enriquecimento de urânio permitido pelo acordo nuclear de 2015, referindo que só falta acertar alguns detalhes técnicos.

A Agência Internacional de Energia Atómica está a monitorizar o nível do enriquecimento de urânio pelo Irão e avisará a sua sede, em Viena, "assim que se verificar o desenvolvimento anunciado".
