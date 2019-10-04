A jovem promessa do Partido Democrata Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez organizou um pequeno comício em Corona, Nova Iorque. Mas o encontro acabou abruptamente quando uma alegada apoainte começou a gritar "comam os bebés", para salvar o clima. 

Relacionado
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez revolta-se com publicação de foto íntima falsa
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez revolta-se com publicação de foto íntima falsa
Tentaram denegrir Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez com um vídeo a dançar. O efeito foi contrário
Tentaram denegrir Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez com um vídeo a dançar. O efeito foi contrário
Ocasio-Cortez estava a apresentar as ideias que defende, em campanha pelo 14º distrito de Nova Iorque, incluindo o Novo Green Deal (um pacto para tentar travar as alterações climáticas). No final da sua participação, durante o tempo reservado para perguntas e respostas, uma das presentes interpelou a política, defendendo que são precisas medidas mais extremistas para acabar com as mudanças climáticas, incluindo "comer bebés".

"Não vamos estar aqui por muito mais tempo por causa da crise climática! Só temos mais uns meses! Adoro que apoies o Green Deal, mas livrarmo-nos dos combustíveis fósseis não vai resolver o problema de forma tão rápida quanto é preciso", disse a mulher, acrescentando depois: "Acho que o seu próximo slogan de campanha deve ser que temos de comer bebés".



A mulher afirmou que esta ideia tinha sido defendida por um académico: "Um professor sueco disse que podemos comer pessoas mortas, mas temos de acelerar o processo", não especificando que professor seria este, nem que estudo citava. A mulher mostrou então a t-shirt que trazia vestida onde se podia ler "Save the Planet, Eat the Children" ("Salvem o planeta, comam as crianças"). 

A democrata respondeu, através do Twitter, a este momento, escrevendo que "ficou preocupada com uma mulher em crise" e que queria "garantir que a situação era tratada de forma compreensiva", pedindo que não se "goze ou se transforme aquilo num espectáculo", acrescentando um pedido de seguro de saúde para todos os norte-americanos. 



Mais tarde acrescentou mesmo: "Esta pessoa pode estar a sofrer de uma condição mental e não é correto que a direita goze com ela e possa até levá-la a ficar pior. Sejam seres humanos decentes e parem de gozar".

O filho do presidente norte-americano Donald Trump Jr. partilhou o vídeo da mulher, afirmando: "Parece-me um apoiante normal da Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez". O seu pai, por sua vez, declarou que a jovem democrata era "louca". A congressista democrata respondeu, afirmando que era melhor ser "louca" do que um "criminoso que trai o país".



Estes apelos expressos pela mulher foram usados pelos adversários políticos de Ocasio-Cortez para tentar avançar a teoria de que tanto a democrata como os seus apoiantes defendem que se comam os bebés em nome do clima. Já alguns apoiantes questionaram-se sobre se não teria sido o Partido republicano a mandar a mulher para dar uma má imagem ao partido.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez é uma das maiores esperanças do Partido Democrata e entrou na história da política norte-americana ao tornar-se a mulher mais nova de sempre a tomar posse no congresso dos EUA. A ativista de 29 anos, nascida no Bronx, Nova Iorque, tem sido alvo de vários ataques conotados com o lado republicano. Na altura da tomada de posse, um utilizador do Twitter partilhou uma publicação – entretanto apagada – de um vídeo de cerca de 30 segundos de Ocasio-Cortez a dançar no topo de um edifício, juntamente com outros colegas da faculdade. "Aqui está a comuna sabichona preferida da América a agir como a idiota sem noção que é", lia-se no tweet. Um vídeo que pretendia atacar a jovem política, mas que teve o efeito contrário.
Saber mais
Seleccione as palavras-chave em baixo para receber alertas por mail e na App da Sabado

Comentários

Faltam 300 caracteres

AnónimoHá 10 horas

Here is the name:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/09/swedish-professor-eat-human-flesh-to-combat-climate-change/
Gostar (0) Não Gostar (0)
Responder Denunciar Comentário
Próximo artigo
Mais notícias deMundo

© Copyright SÁBADO
Todos os direitos reservados.

Marketing Automation certified by E-GOI

Copyright © 2019. Todos os direitos reservados. É expressamente proibida a reprodução na totalidade ou em parte, em qualquer tipo de suporte, sem prévia permissão por escrito da Cofina Media S.A.
Consulte a Política de Privacidade Cofina.