Jon Stewart battled Congress for this. pic.twitter.com/kGKjxu67kP— Cameron Grant (@realcoolcam101) July 23, 2019
.@McConnellPress walks past Jon Stewart at the Ohio Clock Corridor in the Capitol. The Senate will be voting later today on HR 1327: Never Forget the Heroes: Permanent Authorization of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund Act. pic.twitter.com/bZ0FaOhTSl— Bill Clark (@billclarkphotos) July 23, 2019
"This has been the honor of my life": Jon Stewart joined lawmakers and 9/11 responders to commemorate the Senate voting to reauthorize the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund. Stewart's emotional testimony about the fund in June put it in the national spotlight https://t.co/P54MxiTDCZ pic.twitter.com/msrlnLSCIW— CBS News (@CBSNews) July 23, 2019
Para poder adicionar esta notícia deverá efectuar login.
Caso não esteja registado no site da SÁBADO, efectue o seu registo gratuito.
A dívida de um chef que ditou o fim do júri do MasterChef Austrália
As melhores dicas para passar férias em Espanha
© Copyright SÁBADO
Todos os direitos reservados.
Marketing Automation certified by E-GOI
Copyright © 2019. Todos os direitos reservados. É expressamente proibida a reprodução na totalidade ou em parte, em qualquer tipo de suporte, sem prévia permissão por escrito da Cofina Media S.A.
Consulte a Política de Privacidade Cofina.