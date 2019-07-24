Esta terça-feira, o Senado norte-americano aprovou e enviou ao presidente Donald Trump uma proposta que autoriza ajudas financeiras para sempre destinadas aos polícias, aos bombeiros e a outros socorristas do 11 de setembro. Hoje, muitas pessoas sofrem de doenças e ferimentos relacionados com o seu trabalho em 2001, por terem sido expostas a químicos perigosos.

Por detrás destas pessoas, esteve Jon Stewart. O antigo apresentador do The Daily Show e comediante foi um dos principais impulsionadores da lei, ao lado de Carolyn Mahoney, congressista.

Com esta lei, os socorristas não têm que estar a pedir, ano após ano, fundos ao Congresso para despesas de saúde e não só. A lei "Never Forget the Heroes" (nunca esqueçam os heróis) autoriza o financiamento até 2092 para 18.100 pessoas. Tanto os socorristas como os familiares, caso estes tenham morrido, serão compensados. Só dois senadores (Rand Paul e Mike Lee, republicanos) votaram contra a lei.

Em junho, Stewart criticou a Câmara dos Representantes durante uma audição junto de um comité, pela aparente indiferença. "Enquanto me sento aqui hoje, não consigo parar de pensar que metáfora incrível esta sala é, quanto a todo o processo de conseguir ajudas para os socorristas do 11 de setembro", criticou. "Atrás de mim, uma sala cheia de socorristas do 11 de setembro, e à minha frente, um Congresso quase vazio. Doentes e moribundos, eles vieram cá falar – com ninguém. Que vergonha. É uma vergonha para o país e para esta instituição."



Irritado, Stewart ainda exigiu: "Eles fizeram o trabalho deles. Façam o vosso!"

As suas declarações motivaram críticas e uma guerra de palavras com Mitch McConnell, líder da maioria no Senado, que evitou a votação da lei. E foi com McConnell que Stewart foi – mais ou menos – fotografado, antes do voto.



O fotógrafo Bill Clark captou Stewart a sorrir, enquanto McConnell passava por ele. O congressista, nesse momento, não falou com o apresentador; mas mais tarde, Stewart agradeceu-lhe pela votação.

Após a vitória, Stewart fez um discurso emocionado. "Nunca poderemos agradecer à comunidade do 11 de setembro pelo que fez pelo nosso país, mas podemos deixar de os penalizar. (…) Passaram por demasiados funerais, hospitais, e estas famílias merecem melhor. Tenho esperança em como hoje começa o processo de serem capazes de se curar sem o fardo de terem que se defender. Foi a honra da minha vida trabalhar com os homens e mulheres atrás de mim."



A 11 de setembro de 2001, 2.977 pessoas morreram e 6 mil ficaram feridas quando dois aviões pirateados foram contra o World Trade Center, um contra o Pentágono e um quarto num campo na Pensilvânia. 
