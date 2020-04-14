2.5 MILLION POUNDS for the #NHS— Captain Tom Moore (@captaintommoore) April 14, 2020
What an incredible day it has been.
Never in my wildest imagination did I think this would be possible.
Thank you to everyone that has helped keep pushing this total up.#walkwithtom #TomorrowWillBeAGoodDay
