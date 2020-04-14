Tom Moore tem 99 anos e antes de celebrar os 100 no fim do mês, propôs-se um desafio: dar dez voltas ao seu jardim por dia, 100 até ao fim do mês, para angariar dinheiro. O montante será para o Serviço Nacional de Saúde britânico.

Tom queria chegar ao meio milhão de libras, mas já está quase nos três milhões. Em euros, já superou os três milhões. Porém, mantém-se com o objetivo de percorrer a distância de 25 metros diários no jardim.



O "Capitão Tom", como ficou conhecido, é um veterano da Segunda Guerra Mundial. Mais de 98 mil pessoas de todo o mundo o ajudaram a ajudar os profissionais de saúde, que o ajudaram a superar um cancro e uma fratura na anca. "Quando pensamos para quem é dinheiro - todos aqueles corajosos super médicos e enfermeiros que temos - penso que merecem cada centavo, e espero que arranjemos mais para eles também", afirmou Tom Moore à BBC.

Ellie Orton, da NHS Charities Together (entidade que vai distribuir o dinheiro) já agradeceu ao capitão. "Penso que me junto a todo o país ao sentir-me verdadeiramente inspirada e profundamente humilde pelo capitão Tom e pelo que conseguiu. Obrigada por ser uma inspiração e um modelo a seguir", disse, citada pela BBC.

O dinheiro será usado para apoiar os profissionais de saúde com salas para descanso, por exemplo, mas também em aparelhos eletrónicos para os pacientes contactarem com quem amam e em grupos para apoiar quem recebe alta.

"Vamos todos continuar e lembrar-nos que as coisas vão melhorar. Já tivemos problemas antes - superámo-los - e vamos superar a mesma coisa outra vez, todos", frisou Tom.
