Profissionais de saúde usam fotos a sorrir para confortar doentes
Nos Estados Unidos, um médico teve uma ideia para confortar os pacientes com Covid-19, que são tratados por pessoas a quem mal conseguem ver a cara devido ao equipamento de proteção individual. Robertino Rodriguez, médico no hospital Scripps Mercy de San Diego, imprimiu e plastificou uma fotografia sua, escrevendo o seu nome. Depois, colou-a ao seu equipamento, para que as pessoas a pudessem ver. 

Relacionado
Casados há 52 anos, venceram a Covid-19 separados. E este foi o seu primeiro abraço
Casados há 52 anos, venceram a Covid-19 separados. E este foi o seu primeiro abraço
Capitão Tom, o veterano da II Guerra Mundial que angariou €3 milhões para a saúde
Capitão Tom, o veterano da II Guerra Mundial que angariou €3 milhões para a saúde
Ele não podia acompanhar a mulher com cancro. Arranjou uma alternativa e um cartaz
Ele não podia acompanhar a mulher com cancro. Arranjou uma alternativa e um cartaz
"Ontem senti-me mal pelos meus pacientes nas urgências que me viam entrar na sala com a minha cara coberta pelos equipamentos de proteção individual. Um sorriso tranquilizador faz uma grande diferença para um paciente assustado. Por isso hoje fiz um crachá plastificado para o meu equipamento para que os pacientes vejam esse sorriso", escreveu como legenda da imagem que publicou no seu perfil de Instagram. 



Entretanto, vários colegas seguiram o exemplo: 










Saber mais
Seleccione as palavras-chave em baixo para receber alertas por mail e na App da Sabado
Próximo artigo
Mais notícias deVida

© Copyright SÁBADO
Todos os direitos reservados.

Marketing Automation certified by E-GOI

Copyright © 2020. Todos os direitos reservados. É expressamente proibida a reprodução na totalidade ou em parte, em qualquer tipo de suporte, sem prévia permissão por escrito da Cofina Media S.A.
Consulte a Política de Privacidade Cofina.