Profissionais de saúde usam fotos a sorrir para confortar doentes

Yesterday I felt bad for my patients in ER when I would come in the room with my face covered in PPE. A reassuring smile makes a big difference to a scared patient. So today I made a giant laminated badge for my PPE. So my patients can see a reassuring and comforting smile #respiratorytherapist #respiratorycarepractitioner #covid_19 #ppe #sandiego #california #pandemic #hospital #rcp #hospitallife #stayhomesavelives #healthcareheroes #frontliners
I was sent this photo by @derekdevault they saw my photo online and wanted to share their smiles with their patients too. Amazing healthcare heroes. We chose this profession because of our compassionate hearts #laminatedbadge #healthcareheroes #covid_19 #heroes #medicalfield #beexcellenttoeachother #smile #stayhomesavelives #frontliners #itsamovement #heroesofhealth
@pegsfordays sharing her smile to her patients. She didn’t have a printer so she got creative and used a polaroid photo. Wonderful and amazing! Bringing some brightness in these dark times #itsamovement #smiles #healthcareworkers #healthcareheroes #someheroesdontwearcapes #medicalheroes #covid_19 #hospitallife #stayhomesavelives #frontline #frontlineworkers #frontlinehero #polaroid @polaroid
Sharing their smile all around the world . Received photos from different countries of healthcare heroes smiling at their patients. Their hearts are as big as their compassionate smiles #shareyoursmile #itsamovement #healtcareheroes #someheroesdontwearcapes #heroesofhealthcare #covid_19 #smile #worldwide #frontlineheroes #frontline #brazil #ireland #argentina #russia #love
Some angels don’t have wings, they have stethoscopes This awesome Respiratory Therapist @joannapiton is sharing her smile with her patients. I nominate @joannapiton for #healthcarehero2020 giveaway because she’s an incredible Respiratory Therapist who shared her smile for her patients to bring them love and comfort during a scary time in their lives #shareyoursmile #covid_19 #itsamovement #healthcareheroes #heroesofhealthcare #smile #respiratorytherapist #respiratorycarepractitioner #smile #someheroesdontwearcapes #frontlineheroes #frontline #rcp #rrt @themindry @jenspiratebooty
