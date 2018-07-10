Ao fim de 17 dias, as equipas de resgate salvaram os 12 rapazes e o treinador que estavam encurralados na gruta de Tham Luang, Tailândia. Às boas notícias, seguiram-se as reacções de vários líderes mundiais como Donald Trump e Theresa May.

O presidente dos Estados Unidos da América deu os parabéns aos mergulhadores em nome dos EUA, "pelo salvamento de sucesso dos 12 rapazes e do treinador da caverna traiçoeira na Tailândia". "Que momento mais belo", escreveu Donald Trump. "Todos livres, belo trabalho!"




O porta-voz de Angela Merkel também reagiu ao salvamento. Steffen Seibert escreveu: "Tanto a admirar: a perseverança dos rapazes e do treinador corajosos, e a capacidade e determinação dos seus salvadores."



Do Reino Unido, a primeira-ministra Theresa May ficou "encantada por ver o resgate de sucesso dos encurralados nas cavernas da Tailândia". "O mundo estava a ver e saúda a coragem de todos os envolvidos."




A Casa Real Espanhola também recorreu ao Twitter. "Todos os rapazes e o treinador estão sãos e salvos! Ficámos todos nervosos, minuto a minuto, a ver o seu resgate. Felicidades para as famílias e todos que colaboraram neste resgate incrível."




A primeira-ministra islandesa, Katrin Jakobsdottir, também se manifestou no Twitter: "Hoje, a esperança, compaixão e coragem ganharam. Grandes desejos de uma recuperação rápida a todos os corajosos rapazes dos vossos amigos islandeses."




