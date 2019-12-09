Finlândia vai ter a primeira-ministra mais nova do mundo com 34 anos

My party is not in government, but I rejoice that the leaders of the five parties in government are female. Shows that #Finland is a modern and progressive country. The majority of my government was also female. One day gender will not matter in government. Meanwhile pioneers. pic.twitter.com/dW8OMEOiqb — Alexander Stubb (@alexstubb) December 9, 2019

A Finlândia está prestes a ter a primeira-ministra em funções mais nova do mundo. Sanna Marin, com 34 anos, ganhou a votação dentro do partido Social-democrata e prepara-se para formar um Governo em coligação com mais quatro partidos, todos eles liderados por mulheres.Sanna Marin venceu Antti Lindtman por 32 votos contra 29 durante a votação interna deste domingo que ocorreu após o primeiro-ministro Antti Rinne ter-se demitido na semana passada. O Parlamento finlandês irá votar no novo Governo e primeira-ministra esta terça-feira, 10 de dezembro.A política finlandesa era atualmente a ministra dos Transportes e das Comunicações. A coligação de cinco partidos que já formava o anterior Governo vai continuar com o programa existente, resistindo ao choque da demissão do anterior primeiro-ministro."Há muito trabalho a fazer para reconstruir a confiança", disse a futura primeira-ministra, citada pela Bloomberg, referindo-se à reconciliação entre os partidos da coligação. "Temos um compromisso com um programa comum de políticas e essa é a cola que nos unifica enquanto Governo", acrescentou.Como mostra este tweet de Alexander Stubb, ex-primeiro-ministro finlandês, os cinco partidos de Governo são liderados por cinco mulheres, quatro delas com 34 e 32 anos, entre as mais novas líderes mundiais.Marin será a terceira primeira-ministra da Finlândia. No ano passado, segundo a Bloomberg, a ex-ministra já tinha assumido o papel de líder do Executivo temporariamente quando Antti Rinne estava a recuperar de uma doença séria antes das eleições."O percuro deste Governo não vai ser fácil. Não há problema. Eu já provei as minhas capacidades", afirmou a futura primeira-ministra que vê o seu partido e a coligação ameaçada pelas sondagens. Os últimos números apontam para que o partido dos Finlandeses, que é anti-imigração, seja o que reúne mais apoio atualmente.No panorama internacional, Sanna Marin junta-se a um leque restrito de líderes de Governo com menos de 40 anos. Exemplo disso foi Emmanuel Macron que tinha 39 anos quando foi eleito presidente de França em 2017. Atualmente, a primeira-ministra da Nova Zelândia, Jacinda Ardern, com 39 anos, e o primeiro-ministro da Ucrânia, Oleksiy Honcharuk, com 35 anos, são os mais novos.