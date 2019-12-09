Finlândia vai ter a primeira-ministra mais nova do mundo com 34 anos

Marin será a terceira primeira-ministra da Finlândia. No ano passado, segundo a Bloomberg, a ex-ministra já tinha assumido o papel de líder do Executivo temporariamente quando Antti Rinne estava a recuperar de uma doença séria antes das eleições.
My party is not in government, but I rejoice that the leaders of the five parties in government are female. Shows that #Finland is a modern and progressive country. The majority of my government was also female. One day gender will not matter in government. Meanwhile pioneers. pic.twitter.com/dW8OMEOiqb— Alexander Stubb (@alexstubb) December 9, 2019
