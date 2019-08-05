Criador quer 8chan, o fórum dos tiroteios, encerrado

Another 8chan shooting? Fuck me. Am I ever going to be able to move on with my life? Fuck you Jim Watkins. It will never make money, just do the world a favor and shut it off like you autistically threatened to do many times when I still gave a fuck— Fredrick Brennan (@HW_BEAT_THAT) August 4, 2019
People post their manifestos to 8chan because:— Fredrick Brennan (@HW_BEAT_THAT) August 4, 2019
? A receptive, sympathetic audience is there and will help spread the manifesto.
? 8chan has a morbid record of success for maximum spread of mass shooting manifestos.
? Moderation is, and has always been, lax to non-existent.
