Criador quer 8chan, o fórum dos tiroteios, encerrado
Fredrick Brennan, o fundador do fórum online 8chan, quer que o site seja fechado após os tiroteios de El Paso, no Texas e de Dayton, Ohio, que este fim-de-semana mataram 29 pessoas.

Há seis anos Brennan fundou o site. Nos dias que correm, sempre que sabe da ocorrência de um tiroteio, pesquisa a sua ligação ao 8chan.  

Pelo menos 20 pessoas morreram em El Paso, Texas, depois de Patrick Wood Crusius, 21 anos, ter aberto fogo no Walmart. Foi no 8chan que Brennan encontrou o manifesto do atirador em que este se referia a uma "invasão hispânica do Texas". Porém, não foi o primeiro caso de um atirador a divulgar-se no 8chan. Antes de acontecerem, os tiroteios em mesquitas de Christchurch, na Nova Zelândia e numa sinagoga em Poway, Califórnia, foram lá anunciados.  

"Fechem o site. Nao está a fazer bem nenhum ao mundo. É negativo para todos a não ser para os utilizadores que lá estão. E sabem que mais? É negativo para eles, também. Só não se apercebem disso", afirmou Brennan ao The New York Times. No Twitter, Brennan já tinha pedido o fecho do site. 






Apesar de ter criado o 8chan, Brennan desfez-se dele em 2015 e passou-o a Jim Watkins, veterano do exército dos EUA que o gere com o filho.  

A Cloudfare, uma empresa de cibersegurança, também declarou que vai deixar de ter o 8chan como cliente.
