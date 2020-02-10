Actor Joaquin Phoenix gives emotional Best Actor acceptance speech for his performance in "Joker."#Oscarshttps://t.co/cm6hY14ce0 pic.twitter.com/AwOdzDvYXK— ABC News (@ABC) February 10, 2020
Standing ovation pour Eminem #Oscars, seulement sur CANAL+https://t.co/4TCrwWRkbx pic.twitter.com/D1khSpr9zl— CANAL+ (@canalplus) February 10, 2020
"This is a dream for us, we've never been nominated before for anything like this." Sir Elton John accepts the Oscar for Best Original Song for "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from 'Rocketman.'#Oscarshttps://t.co/yjb3rqRDmw pic.twitter.com/iZyVOZ2O79— ABC News (@ABC) February 10, 2020
"I really, really, really want to thank our Korean film audience, our moviegoers...without you, our Korean film audience, we are not here." https://t.co/8kz7m5vtnF #Oscars pic.twitter.com/QlZwYlKVMI— ABC News (@ABC) February 10, 2020
Do discurso emocionado de Joaquin Phoenix à atuação surpresa de Eminem: os pontos altos da noite de Óscares
