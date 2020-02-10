Do discurso emocionado de Joaquin Phoenix à atuação surpresa de Eminem: os pontos altos da noite de Óscares
A "surpresa" da noite de Óscares até pode ter sido a vitória categórica do filme sul-coreano Parasite, mas a cerimónia ficou marcada pelo emocionante discurso de Joaquin Phoenix após vencer o Óscar de melhor ator e também pela atuação do rapper Eminem, 17 anos depois de ter recebido um Óscar e de ter faltado à cerimónia.

