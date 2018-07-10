Justin Bieber confirmou as especulações dos meios de comunicação e dos fãs. O cantor canadiano de 24 anos pediu Hailey Baldwin em casamento no dia 7 de Julho e anunciou-o através de uma declaração nas redes sociais.



"Ia esperar para dizer alguma coisa mas as palavras viajam rápido. Ouve bem Hailey eu estou tão apaixonado por tudo em ti. Tão decidido a passar a minha vida a conhecer cada parte de ti e a amar-te paciente e carinhosamente", começou por escrever Justin Bieber no Instagram.









"O meu coração é completamente e todo teu e vou sempre por-te em primeiro lugar. És o amor da minha vida Hailey Baldwin e não a quero passar com mais ninguém", disse o canadiano.



Depois de terem reatado a sua relação no passado mês de Junho, começaram a surgir rumores de que o cantor teria pedido a modelo em casamento num resort das Bahamas.