Justin Bieber confirmou as especulações dos meios de comunicação e dos fãs. O cantor canadiano de 24 anos pediu Hailey Baldwin em casamento no dia 7 de Julho e anunciou-o através de uma declaração nas redes sociais.
"Ia esperar para dizer alguma coisa mas as palavras viajam rápido. Ouve bem Hailey eu estou tão apaixonado por tudo em ti. Tão decidido a passar a minha vida a conhecer cada parte de ti e a amar-te paciente e carinhosamente", começou por escrever Justin Bieber no Instagram.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can't wait for the best season of life yet!. It's funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it's true GOOGLE IT! Isn't that nuts? By the way I didn't plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! "He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!" This is the year of favor!!!!
Uma publicação partilhada por Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) a
"O meu coração é completamente e todo teu e vou sempre por-te em primeiro lugar. És o amor da minha vida Hailey Baldwin e não a quero passar com mais ninguém", disse o canadiano.
Depois de terem reatado a sua relação no passado mês de Junho, começaram a surgir rumores de que o cantor teria pedido a modelo em casamento num resort das Bahamas.
