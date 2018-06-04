As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong? In the meantime, the never ending Witch Hunt, led by 13 very Angry and Conflicted Democrats (& others) continues into the mid-terms! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2018

The appointment of the Special Counsel is totally UNCONSTITUTIONAL! Despite that, we play the game because I, unlike the Democrats, have done nothing wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2018

ex-presidente da câmara de Nova Iorque.

"Tenho todo o direito em indultar-me a mim próprio", assegurou o presidente dos EUA, Donald Trump, esta segunda-feira. O chefe-de-estado norte-americano disse ainda não ter razão para o fazer, já que não fez nada de errado."Como foi afirmado por inúmeros especialistas legais, tenho todo o direito de me PERDOAR, mas porque razão o faria quando não fiz nada de errado?", escreveu Trump na sua conta pessoal de Twitter, esta segunda-feira.O presidente disse ainda que está a ser alvo de uma "caça às bruxas" que está a ser liderada por "13 democratas muito irritados e em conflito interno". Esse Conselho Especial que Trump critica é liderado por Robert S. Mueller III, um republicano.O presidente seguiu esta publicação com uma segunda onde afirmava que a nomeação de Robert S. Mueller III como procurador especial para a investigação à interferência russa nas eleições de 2016 foi "totalmente INCONSTITUCIONAL", reforçando que os democratas continuam "a jogar o jogo" porque, "ao contrário dos democratas", Trump afirma não ter feito "nada de errado".Esta torrente foi ainda seguida por um terceiro tweet, em que o presidente dos EUA afirmou que a nomeação de um Conselho Especial é também "totalmente INCONSTITUCIONAL", emendando a sua anterior publicação.Em Janeiro, num memorando dos advogados de Trump, estes afirmavam que o presidente dos EUA podia emitir um indulto a si próprio. Este documento levantou várias questões sobre o poder de indulto de que o presidente norte-americano dispõe. Esse memorando foi revelado no sábado e nele podia ler-se que Trump não podia ter obstruído a investigação porque tem controlo total sobre as investigações federais.O advogado de Donald Trump Rudolph W. Giuliani, durante várias entrevistas dadas este domingo, admitiu que Trump poderá mesmo ter o poder, como presidente dos EUA, de se conceder a si mesmo um indulto presidencial. "Ele não tem qualquer intenção de se perdoar a si próprio, mas provavelmente poderia fazê-lo", assegurou