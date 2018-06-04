As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong? In the meantime, the never ending Witch Hunt, led by 13 very Angry and Conflicted Democrats (& others) continues into the mid-terms!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2018
The appointment of the Special Councel is totally UNCONSTITUTIONAL! Despite that, we play the game because I, unlike the Democrats, have done nothing wrong!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2018
The appointment of the Special Counsel is totally UNCONSTITUTIONAL! Despite that, we play the game because I, unlike the Democrats, have done nothing wrong!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2018
O presidente dos EUA afirma não ter necessidade de se perdoar de crime algum, mas se chegasse a ser condenado, poderia perdoar-se a si mesmo.
"Tenho todo o direito em indultar-me a mim próprio", assegurou o presidente dos EUA, Donald Trump, esta segunda-feira. O chefe-de-estado norte-americano disse ainda não ter razão para o fazer, já que não fez nada de errado.
"Como foi afirmado por inúmeros especialistas legais, tenho todo o direito de me PERDOAR, mas porque razão o faria quando não fiz nada de errado?", escreveu Trump na sua conta pessoal de Twitter, esta segunda-feira.
O presidente disse ainda que está a ser alvo de uma "caça às bruxas" que está a ser liderada por "13 democratas muito irritados e em conflito interno". Esse Conselho Especial que Trump critica é liderado por Robert S. Mueller III, um republicano.
