Riham tinha cinco anos e a última coisa que fez foi salvar a irmã

This is 5yr-old Riham (L).



After a bomb hit her home, she was pinned into rubble 5-stories up. In this image (R), she's shown rescuing her baby sister Tuqa, who's hanging in the air by her clothes.



Riham passed away yesterday, along w. her mother & another sister. #Idlib #Syria pic.twitter.com/IpzlwwH4zS