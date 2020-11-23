Dois mortos e vários feridos em esfaqueamento em igreja nos EUA

SJPD just confirmed two deaths related to that stabbing near SJSU on East San Fernando Street. @SpartanDaily #SJSU https://t.co/MB9j8GiPxz — Christian Trujano (@ChristianTruja2) November 23, 2020

I’ve just deleted a tweet that made reference to the ongoing investigation into the stabbings at Grace Baptist Church this evening. A statement will be coming out shortly from SJPD regarding the status of the investigation and arrest. — Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) November 23, 2020

Duas pessoas morreram num esfaqueamento numa igreja na cidade de San José, na Califórnia e várias outras pessoas estão "gravemente feridas", disseram as autoridades locais norte-americanas.A polícia anunciou que o suspeito foi já detido.Na altura, não estavam a decorrer serviços religiosos na altura do esfaqueamento, mas pessoas sem abrigo tinham sido levadas para a igreja por causa do frio que se regista na cidade, adiantou a polícia."Os nossos corações vão para as famílias dos dois membros da comunidade que sucumbiram ao esfaqueamento no ataque à igreja Grace Baptist, no centro da cidade", escreveu presidente da cidade, Sam Liccardo, na rede social Twitter. A mensagem acabaria por ser apagada, remetendo o mayor da cidade para um comunicado a ser revelado mais tarde pela polícia sobre o ponto da situação.