Dois mortos e vários feridos em esfaqueamento em igreja nos EUA
Duas pessoas morreram num esfaqueamento numa igreja na cidade de San José, na Califórnia e várias outras pessoas estão "gravemente feridas", disseram as autoridades locais norte-americanas.

A polícia anunciou que o suspeito foi já detido.



Na altura, não estavam a decorrer serviços religiosos na altura do esfaqueamento, mas pessoas sem abrigo tinham sido levadas para a igreja por causa do frio que se regista na cidade, adiantou a polícia.

"Os nossos corações vão para as famílias dos dois membros da comunidade que sucumbiram ao esfaqueamento no ataque à igreja Grace Baptist, no centro da cidade", escreveu presidente da cidade, Sam Liccardo, na rede social Twitter. A mensagem acabaria por ser apagada, remetendo o mayor da cidade para um comunicado a ser revelado mais tarde pela polícia sobre o ponto da situação.
Saber mais
Seleccione as palavras-chave em baixo para receber alertas por mail e na App da Sabado

Comentários

Faltam 300 caracteres
Próximo artigo
Mais notícias deMundo

© Copyright SÁBADO
Todos os direitos reservados.

Marketing Automation certified by E-GOI

Copyright © 2020. Todos os direitos reservados. É expressamente proibida a reprodução na totalidade ou em parte, em qualquer tipo de suporte, sem prévia permissão por escrito da Cofina Media S.A.
Consulte a Política de Privacidade Cofina.