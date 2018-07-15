O médio Luka Modric conquistou este domingo a Bola de Ouro, o prémio de melhor jogador do Mundial 2018 de futebol, que decorreu na Rússia, apesar da derrota da Croácia na final perante a França (4-2).

O jogador de 32 anos, que alinha no Real Madrid, foi titular em todos os sete jogos disputados pela selecção croata, tendo marcado dois golos, e foi determinante na caminhada da equipa de Zlatko Dalic até à final, naquela que foi a melhor participação de sempre da Croácia.




Relacionado
Milhares de croatas festejaram apesar da derrota no Mundial
Milhares de croatas festejaram apesar da derrota no Mundial
França venceu a Croácia e tornou-se campeã mundial pela segunda vez
França venceu a Croácia e tornou-se campeã mundial pela segunda vez
O belga Eden Hazard ficou com a Bola de Prata e Antoine Griezmann junta a Bola de Bronze ao título de campeão mundial.




Kylian Mbappé, de 19 anos, foi eleito o melhor jogador jovem do torneio, depois de ter marcado quatro golos pela França, incluindo um na final, e Thibaut Courtois, que ajudou a Bélgica a alcançar o terceiro lugar, foi nomeado o melhor guarda-redes da prova.







O avançado Harry Kane, com seis golos, foi o melhor marcador deste Campeonato do Mundo, tornando-se no segundo jogador inglês a alcançar esse feito, depois de Gary Lineker, em 1986, no Mundial do México.




O prémio fair-play foi para a Espanha, que caiu nos oitavos de final perante a anfitriã Rússia.


Saber mais
Seleccione as palavras-chave em baixo para receber alertas por mail e na App da Sabado
Outras Notícias Cofina

Comentários

Faltam 300 caracteres
Próximo artigo
Mais notícias deDesporto

© Copyright SÁBADO
Todos os direitos reservados.

Copyright © 2018. Todos os direitos reservados. É expressamente proibida a reprodução na totalidade ou em parte, em qualquer tipo de suporte, sem prévia permissão por escrito da Cofina Media S.A.
Consulte a Política de Privacidade Cofina.