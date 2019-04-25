Ver esta publicação no InstagramRelacionado
. PETROL STATION WITH ELEPHANT & KIDS from THIS EMPTY WORLD : Check out the entire slide show sequence as it includes not just close-ups but also behind the scenes of the design and build. . Many of the animals in the series were photographed in deep trenches, as if the earth was swallowing them up, as if this was to be their graves, while above, the march of ‘progress’ continues relentlessly on, leaving the animals with no space to survive. . But people are impacted too. Environmental degradation will almost always affect poor rural people the most, due to the exhausted natural resources upon which they rely. . The sets, and their accompanying lighting, were designed before any animals were photographed in those locations. So when the elephant was photographed here, it was illuminated by lighting that would match the set still to be built. . Once I had the photo of the elephant (and others), we built the set. Everything is shot from the exact same camera position. On the night of the shoot, we brought in the locally cast kids. I always like to leave the cast to find their own positions and not even know i am photographing them, so the final shot feels more natural and unposed. . The shoot took place on Maasai community land in Kenya. After the sets were removed, all their elements were recycled with almost zero waste. No evidence of the shoot now remains in the landscape. . Exhibitions : LONDON: Feb. 7 (@waddingtoncustot with @atlasgallery), NEW YORK: Feb 22 (@houkgallery), LOS ANGELES: March 1 (@faheykleingallery). . Limited edition prints available from @houkgallery @faheykleingallery @atlasgallery @waddingtoncustot . See my Exhibitions page at http://nickbrandt.com for more details. . Book : . The photo is published in THIS EMPTY WORLD, published by @thamesandhudson. 15"x13", 128 pages. Available for pre-order on Amazon, etc. . Please view full screen with zoom at http://nickbrandt.com. . #nickbrandt #nickbrandtphotography #thisemptyworld #elephant #artbook #environmentalphotography #conservationphotography #endangeredspecies #mediumformat
Uma publicação partilhada por Nick Brandt (@nickbrandtphotography) a
"Está previsto que, até 2050, a população africana atinja os 1,9 mil milhões, mais mil milhões de pessoas que em 208. É um aumento impressionante que quem vive no Ocidente não consegue compreender. E essas pessoas têm de viver em algum lado", explicou à SÁBADO o fotógrafo, numa entrevista por email. "Já não há quase nenhum parque ou reserva que seja suficientemente grande para a maioria dos animais viverem a sua vida em segurança."
Mas para nos trazer estas imagens Nick não precisou de fazer grandes fotomontagens. Restou-lhe ter paciência. "Cada fotografia é a combinação de dois momentos no tempo, capturados com semanas de intervalo", explicou o fotógrafo. "Inicialmente, montamos um estúdio parcial. Seguem-se depois semanas à espera, enquanto os animais que habitam a região ficam confortáveis ??o suficiente para entrar no enquadramento. Assim que os animais são fotografados, são montados os estúdios completos e fotografamos todo o cenário e as pessoas." Tudo isto sem nunca mexer a câmara.Ver esta publicação no Instagram
. CHARCOAL BURNING WITH GIRAFFE & WORKER, 2018 from THIS EMPTY WORLD (SWIPE for SLIDESHOW with Photo Details) . In charcoal burning, trees - usually cut down illegally - are burned in makeshift kilns to create the charcoal. This charcoal is effectively the only fuel of choice for the poor in East Africa. But it comes at an increasingly steep environmental price, as with the resultant destruction of forests in some areas, dried up rivers, massively compromised watersheds, and desertification takes place. . As population in East Africa continues to sky-rocket- from 1 billion today to an estimated 1.6 billion by 2030, the environmental degradation will become far worse. And that will almost always affect poor rural people the most, due to the exhausted natural resources upon which they rely. . Meanwhile, of course, animals are also left with no space to survive. Both human and animal suffer. . In this photograph, once again, the giraffe was photographed first. Once a number of photos of animals were captured at this location, the charcoal set was built on the same location. The camera remained in the exact same locked-off position. The people were then photographed. The final large-scale prints are a composite of the two elements. . This largest print of this photo is 140 x 28 0cm, and of course, how the photo should be viewed. . BOOK: published by @thamesandhudson, out next week. Pre-order on Amazon, etc. now (38x33cm), with panoramic double page spreads. . #nickbrandtphotography #nickbrandt #thiseemptyworld #giraffe #charcoalburning #environmentalphotography #conservationphotography #endangeredspecies #kenya
Uma publicação partilhada por Nick Brandt (@nickbrandtphotography) a
"A degradação ambiental afetará sempre a população rural mais pobre, devido ao esgotamento dos recursos naturais dos quais ela depende. Os verdadeiros vilões - a maioria dos políticos, industriais - estão todos fora da fotografia", aponta Nick.
Nos planos do inglês está um projeto sobre as alterações climáticas nos Estados Unidos da América, país onde está atualmente a viver. Por agora, poderá ver a exposição "This Empty World" em Los Angeles, na Fahey Klein Gallery em Los Angeles.
No Quénia, os animais selvagens e as populações já partilham o mesmo terreno. Com "This Empty World" Nick Brandt quer mostrar que tem de haver espaço para cada um.
Girafas num estaleiro de obras de uma nova ponte? Um elefante a beber de um lago onde os trabalhadores de uma mina queimam carvão? Uma zebra ao lado dos construtores de uma autoestrada? Todas estas imagens parecem demasiado irreais, mas Nick Brandt conseguiu captá-las. O objetivo é mostrar que as fronteiras entre a natureza e a sociedade estão a desaparecer a um ritmo descontrolado.
No seu mais recente trabalho chamado "This Empty World" o fotógrafo britânico reuniu a experiência dos últimos anos que passou a trabalhar na África Oriental e que lhe permitiram, nas palavras do próprio, "perceber que o desaparecumento do mundo natural nessa zona tem nos a ver com a caça furtiva e mais com a perda de espaço". É exatamente por isso que os animais, em vez de serem retratados nos habitats naturais aparecem em paisagens totalmente modificadas pelo Homem nas tribos Maasai, no Quénia.
Uma publicação partilhada por Nick Brandt (@nickbrandtphotography) a
Uma publicação partilhada por Nick Brandt (@nickbrandtphotography) a
