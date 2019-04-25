No Quénia, os animais selvagens e as populações já partilham o mesmo terreno. Com "This Empty World" Nick Brandt quer mostrar que tem de haver espaço para cada um.

Girafas num estaleiro de obras de uma nova ponte? Um elefante a beber de um lago onde os trabalhadores de uma mina queimam carvão? Uma zebra ao lado dos construtores de uma autoestrada? Todas estas imagens parecem demasiado irreais, mas Nick Brandt conseguiu captá-las. O objetivo é mostrar que as fronteiras entre a natureza e a sociedade estão a desaparecer a um ritmo descontrolado.



No seu mais recente trabalho chamado "This Empty World" o fotógrafo britânico reuniu a experiência dos últimos anos que passou a trabalhar na África Oriental e que lhe permitiram, nas palavras do próprio, "perceber que o desaparecumento do mundo natural nessa zona tem nos a ver com a caça furtiva e mais com a perda de espaço". É exatamente por isso que os animais, em vez de serem retratados nos habitats naturais aparecem em paisagens totalmente modificadas pelo Homem nas tribos Maasai, no Quénia.





ahey Klein Gallery em Los Angeles.

"Está previsto que, até 2050, a população africana atinja os 1,9 mil milhões, mais mil milhões de pessoas que em 208. É um aumento impressionante que quem vive no Ocidente não consegue compreender. E essas pessoas têm de viver em algum lado", explicou ào fotógrafo, numa entrevista por email. "Já não há quase nenhum parque ou reserva que seja suficientemente grande para a maioria dos animais viverem a sua vida em segurança."Mas para nos trazer estas imagens Nick não precisou de fazer grandes fotomontagens. Restou-lhe ter paciência. "Cada fotografia é a combinação de dois momentos no tempo, capturados com semanas de intervalo", explicou o fotógrafo. "Inicialmente, montamos um estúdio parcial. Seguem-se depois semanas à espera, enquanto os animais que habitam a região ficam confortáveis ??o suficiente para entrar no enquadramento. Assim que os animais são fotografados, são montados os estúdios completos e fotografamos todo o cenário e as pessoas." Tudo isto sem nunca mexer a câmara."A degradação ambiental afetará sempre a população rural mais pobre, devido ao esgotamento dos recursos naturais dos quais ela depende. Os verdadeiros vilões - a maioria dos políticos, industriais - estão todos fora da fotografia", aponta Nick.Nos planos do inglês está um projeto sobre as alterações climáticas nos Estados Unidos da América, país onde está atualmente a viver. Por agora, poderá ver a exposição "This Empty World" em Los Angeles, na F