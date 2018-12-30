Quer passear num porsche com Dolores Aveiro?
Ao volante do seu Porsche Boxster descapotável, a mãe de Cristiano Ronaldo aproveitou a manhã de quinta-feira para passear.

"Aqui vou, quem quer me acompanhar?", escreveu Dolores Aveiro na legenda de uma publicação de Instagram. 
Ver esta publicação no Instagram

Aqui vou quem quer me acompanhar beijinhos

Uma publicação partilhada por Maria Dolores (@doloresaveiroofficial) a



O carro foi um presente de Cristiano Ronaldo e custou cerca de 150 mil euros. 
