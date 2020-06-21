Recorde? Cidade na Sibéria regista 38ºC de temperatura

Likely the hottest temperature ever recorded in the Arctic happened today-100.4 F- What's happening in Siberia this year is nothing short of remarkable. The kind of weather we expect by 2100, 80 years early.— Jeff Berardelli (@WeatherProf) June 20, 2020
For perspective Miami has only reached 100 degrees once on record. https://t.co/WDPRmLRD4d
Satellite image today showing extensive smoke and fires east of Verkhoyansk. Blue coloured ice in Laptev Sea is an indication of melting ice and there is lots of open water visible in the East Siberian Sea. pic.twitter.com/BemW0fccrq— Kilkenny Weather (@kilkennyweather) June 20, 2020
