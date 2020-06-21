Recorde? Cidade na Sibéria regista 38ºC de temperatura
Foto: Reuters
Este sábado, dia 20, a cidade siberiana de Verkhoyansk registou um calor muito pouco comum. Os termómetros chegaram aos 38ºC e, segundo a CBS News, pode ter-se quebrado um recorde: será a mais alta temperatura alguma vez registada na Sibéria e a norte do Círculo Polar Ártico. 

Normalmente, a pequena cidade é um dos sítios mais frios da Terra: em novembro de 2019, chegou aos -51 ºC. 



A ocorrência também pode explicar a ignição de vários incêndios junto à cidade. 



Segundo a CBS, as temperaturas elevadas que se têm registado na zona nos últimos anos resultam da combinação de padrões meteorológicos e de fenómenos causados pelas alterações climáticas provocadas pelo Homem. 
