Os bombeiros de Baltimore, Estados Unidos, estão a responder a uma explosão que arrasou pelo menos três casas, matando uma pessoa e deixando outras em estado crítico, indica a Associated Press.

Na conta de twitter, os bombeiros revelaram que uma pessoa foi dada como morta no local. Três pessoas encontram-se em estado muito grave depois de terem sido resgatadas pelos bombeiros. 

