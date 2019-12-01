DiCaprio responde a Bolsonaro sobre colaboração em fogos na Amazónia
Depois de Jair Bolsonaro ter acusado Leonardo DiCaprio de dar dinheiro a organizações não-governamentais (ONG’s) que ateiam fogos na Amazónia, o ator reagiu pelo Instagram.

"Nesta altura de crise para a Amazónia, apoio o povo do Brasil que trabalha para salvar as suas heranças natural e cultural. São um exemplo impressionante, comovente e de humildade do compromisso e paixão necessários para salvar o ambiente. O futuro destes ecossistemas insubstituíveis encontra-se em risco e tenho orgulho de apoiar os grupos que os protegem. Apesar de merecerem apoio, nós não financiámos as organizações em questão. Mantenho-me firme no apoio às comunidades indígenas brasileiras, aos governos locais, cientistas, educadores e público geral que trabalham sem parar para assegurar a Amazónia pelo futuro de todos os brasileiros", lê-se no seu perfil da rede social. Também partilhou um comunicado da Global Wildlife Conservation que contesta as afirmações de Bolsonaro.



O presidente brasileiro atacou Leonardo DiCaprio esta sexta-feira, enquanto falava com os jornalistas. Sugeriu que o ator financiava organizações não-governamentais que ateiam fogos na Amazónia – sendo que não tem provas nem do financiamento, nem acerca da autoria dos fogos.

"Agora, o Leonardo DiCaprio é um cara legal, não é? Dando dinheiro para tacar fogo na Amazónia", disse Bolsonaro.

As suas afirmações surgiram depois da detenção de quatro bombeiros ligados ao Instituto Aquífero Alter do Chão, do Pará. No entanto, foram detidos com base em chamadas telefónicas de onde não surgiu nenhuma prova de que estivessem por detrás dos incêndios.

O responsável pela detenção foi afastado pelo governador e, segundo o El País Brasil, o Ministério Público Federal solicitou o acesso aos autos do inquérito, destacando que "nenhum elemento apontava para a participação de brigadistas ou organizações da sociedade civil" nos incêndios na Amazónia.
