The first photo of a black hole.— joe heenan (@joeheenan) 10 de abril de 2019
Incredible stuff pic.twitter.com/npUmdTTN2n
wait... zoom out pic.twitter.com/D9gXZtjqY7— Matt Buechele (@mattbooshell) 10 de abril de 2019
I rest my case pic.twitter.com/R0OQLnbTxG— Simon Schama (@simon_schama) 10 de abril de 2019
This photo of the black hole is awesome, but wait... Enhance! Hmm, enhance! One more time, enhance! Whoa. The biggest Cinnamon Raisin Bagel in the world, and it's still hot! #EHT #EventHorizonTelescope pic.twitter.com/aPDVtLHF2u— Gabor Heja (@gheja_) 10 de abril de 2019
I am sure the spatial resolution of the #blackhole images will get better in future. pic.twitter.com/uN9lmN9fGe— Fakhar Khalid (@FakharKhalid) 10 de abril de 2019
I thought I’d seen that before #blackhole pic.twitter.com/3QtpTOxBaI— Corms (@Cormsbadger) 10 de abril de 2019
used my own backyard telescope to view the black hole and frankly I love it pic.twitter.com/sI0WA5HXBF— CK (@cranekicker) 10 de abril de 2019
NSF: Amazing first photo of black hole! This changes everything!— Sarah Parcak (@indyfromspace) 10 de abril de 2019
Sauron: Mother? pic.twitter.com/4ML5ytcZuX
Adult Me: This further proves Einstein’s theory of gravity— Martin Horne (@Martinhorne) 10 de abril de 2019
13 yr old Me: [Speaking to Frodo in my Eye of Sauron voice] You cannot hide. I see you. There is no life in the void...only death. pic.twitter.com/3ShEO7pFw5
I made this thinking it would be funny but now I'm on the verge of a panic attack pic.twitter.com/oF17MOOBvt— Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) 10 de abril de 2019
I knew it. pic.twitter.com/szGs4e7rV8— Ashley Mayer (@ashleymayer) 10 de abril de 2019
The last scene from the Game of Thrones finale has leaked pic.twitter.com/1niu6aKcOB— Tasneem N (@TasneemN) 10 de abril de 2019
Doença de Parkinson: "Acordo muito cedo e às 6 da manhã já estava na rua a fazer caminhadas"
Um bagel? Um cão? A Guerra dos Tronos? Não faltam na Internet memes e imagens divertidas sobre o buraco negro.
Esta quarta-feira, o mundo viu pela primeira vez na História a imagem de um buraco negro. O trabalho de uma equipa extensa - entre a qual se destacou Katie Bouman - e a recolha de dados por oito telescópios em todo o mundo permitiu a criação desta imagem.
Ao maravilhamento, seguiram-se as piadas pela Internet fora - não faltaram nem ligações à série A Guerra dos Tronos. Houve quem ficasse com fome depois de ver o buraco negro:
