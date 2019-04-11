Esta quarta-feira, o mundo viu pela primeira vez na História a imagem de um buraco negro. O trabalho de uma equipa extensa - entre a qual se destacou Katie Bouman - e a recolha de dados por oito telescópios em todo o mundo permitiu a criação desta imagem

Ao maravilhamento, seguiram-se as piadas pela Internet fora - não faltaram nem ligações à série A Guerra dos Tronos. Houve quem ficasse com fome depois de ver o buraco negro:

















E ainda se lembra do genérico da Looney Tunes? 




Outro, contou ter obtido uma imagem do buraco negro através do seu telescópio:




Fã do Senhor dos Anéis? Então certamente recorda o olho de Sauron:







Para ter pesadelos, saiba que nem Shrek escapou:




E um buraco negro pode viver nos olhos de um cão? 




Finalmente, um spoiler alert: já se sabe o final da última temporada de A Guerra dos Tronos:


