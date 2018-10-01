Ver esta publicação no Instagram
In January of 2013 I was sexually assaulted by a member of the band @sigurros when they were in Los Angeles recording an album that was set to come out later that same year. My assailant's name is Orri Páll Dýrason. I never reported it. I never expressed my pain publicly. I harbored this ache now for almost 6 years... for many reasons. I felt no one would believe me, I felt I had been irresponsible for trusting him just because he was in a band I loved and I respected him as an artist. I was drunk, and I had met him at a club (I had a brief period in which I was a dancer at a club called "the body shop"), I also engaged in a kiss with him before falling asleep in the same bed, after that I completely knocked out. I woke up with the feeling of being penetrated without my consent during a deep slumber.. it happened twice that night, and I wondered myself why I didn’t leave after the first time- but I was drunk, dead tired, in shock, and this was right before I ever heard of anything like Uber/lyft ... but none of that should matter because no one deserves to be raped/touched/licked/fucked without CONSENT. (((My heart is racing and I’m shaking just typing this.))) I wasn't ready to go public in the midst of the hype of the #metoo movement because just speaking about it gives me intense anxiety and I was about to give birth to my first child. In the wake of the news of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford calling out Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, I was triggered to speak out myself. Ironically, he’s now engaged to feminist activist who is also the founder of the Icelandic Slut walk (go figure...) And if I hear another damn Sigur Ros song during a yoga class ever again I’m gonna scream. Those songs I once found deliciously calming, beautiful and serene now leave a disgusting taste in my mouth. #endrapeculture
Os Sigur Rós aceitaram a demissão do baterista Orri Páll Dýrason, após acusações nas redes sociais da artista Meagan Boyd, nome artístico Yin Shadowz.
Os Sigur Rós aceitaram a demissão do baterista Orri Páll Dýrason, após a artista Meagan Boyd, nome artístico Yin Shadowz, o ter acusado nas redes sociais de assédio sexual e violação.
"Na sequência de alegações extremamente graves, temos de aceitar a demissão do nosso companheiro de banda, para deixá-lo tratar desta questão com privacidade", escreveram os Sigur Rós, em comunicado.
De acordo com Meagan Boyd, Orri Páll Dýrason terá a violado enquanto dormia, em 2013, quando a banda islandesa gravava o álbum "Kveikur" em Los Angeles.
O baterista tê-la-á conhecido nesse ano, quando os Sigur Rós estavam em Los Angeles a gravar o álbum "Kveikur". "Aconteceu duas vezes naquela noite, e perguntei-me porque é que não me fui embora à primeira - mas estava bêbeda, morta de cansaço, em choque... mas nada disto importa porque ninguém merece ser violado/tocado/lambido sem consentimento", escreveu no Instagram.
De acordo com Dýrason, não fez queixa por várias razões por "sentir que tinha sido irresponsável por confiar nele só por fazer parte de uma banda que eu adorava e por respeitá-lo como artista".
