Os Sigur Rós aceitaram a demissão do baterista Orri Páll Dýrason, após a artista Meagan Boyd, nome artístico Yin Shadowz, o ter acusado nas redes sociais de assédio sexual e violação.



"Na sequência de alegações extremamente graves, temos de aceitar a demissão do nosso companheiro de banda, para deixá-lo tratar desta questão com privacidade", escreveram os Sigur Rós, em comunicado.



De acordo com Meagan Boyd, Orri Páll Dýrason terá a violado enquanto dormia, em 2013, quando a banda islandesa gravava o álbum "Kveikur" em Los Angeles.



O baterista tê-la-á conhecido nesse ano, quando os Sigur Rós estavam em Los Angeles a gravar o álbum "Kveikur". "Aconteceu duas vezes naquela noite, e perguntei-me porque é que não me fui embora à primeira - mas estava bêbeda, morta de cansaço, em choque... mas nada disto importa porque ninguém merece ser violado/tocado/lambido sem consentimento", escreveu no Instagram.



De acordo com Dýrason, não fez queixa por várias razões por "sentir que tinha sido irresponsável por confiar nele só por fazer parte de uma banda que eu adorava e por respeitá-lo como artista".



