A Teoria do Big Bang chega ao final em maio e os seus protagonistas já leram o último episódio, assinalando o momento nas redes sociais e despedindo-se da série com 279 episódios e 12 temporadas.

Kaley Cuoco (Penny) foi uma delas. No Instagram, mostrou como não conseguiu conter as lágrimas.

Post table read for @bigbangtheory_cbs finale episode

Uma publicação partilhada por Kaley Cuoco (@kaleycuoco) a

Johnny Galecki (Leonard) também teve que enxugar as lágrimas.

Kunal Nayyar (Raj) também assinalou o momento.

Just read the final episode... Gnite. #tbbt

Uma publicação partilhada por Kunal Nayyar (@kunalkarmanayyar) a

O mesmo fizeram Melissa Rauch (Bernadette) e Mayim Bialik (Amy).





A série começou em 2007.

