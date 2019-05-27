Moby pede desculpa a Natalie Portman depois de a ter incluído em livro





Moby ainda afirmou que era verdade ter namorado com Portman, mas dias mais tardes, numa publicação do Instagram, lamentou todo o sucedido, afirmando ter sido pouco honesto não ter revelado à atriz que a ia incluir no livro. "Tenho uma grande admiração pela Natalie, pela sua inteligência, criatividade, ativismo pelos direitos dos animais, e odeio que lhe possa ter causado a ela e à família algum desconforto", escreveu o músico de Play.









Ver esta publicação no Instagram As some time has passed I've realized that many of the criticisms leveled at me regarding my inclusion of Natalie in Then It Fell Apart are very valid. I also fully recognize that it was truly inconsiderate of me to not let her know about her inclusion in the book beforehand, and equally inconsiderate for me to not fully respect her reaction. I have a lot of admiration for Natalie, for her intelligence, creativity, and animal rights activism, and I hate that I might have caused her and her family distress. I tried to treat everyone I included in Then It Fell Apart with dignity and respect, but nonetheless it was truly inconsiderate for me to not let them know before the book was released. So for that I apologize, to Natalie, as well as the other people I wrote about in Then It Fell Apart without telling them beforehand. Also I accept that given the dynamic of our almost 14 year age difference I absolutely should've acted more responsibly and respectfully when Natalie and I first met almost 20 years ago. Moby Uma publicação partilhada por moby x?x (@moby) a 25 de Mai, 2019 às 6:44 PDT A atriz de Cisne Negro disse à revista Harper’s Bazaar que há "erros factuais e invenções" na biografia do músico. "Fiquei surpreendida por saber que ele caracterizou o tempo em que nos conhecemos como se tivéssemos namorado, porque o que eu me lembro é de um homem muito mais velho a ser esquisito comigo quando eu tinha acabado de terminar o secundário. Ele diz que eu tinha 20, mas não era nada disso. Eu era um adolescente que tinha acabado de fazer 18 anos", disse a atriz.Moby ainda afirmou que era verdade ter namorado com Portman, mas dias mais tardes, numa publicação do Instagram, lamentou todo o sucedido, afirmando ter sido pouco honesto não ter revelado à atriz que a ia incluir no livro. "Tenho uma grande admiração pela Natalie, pela sua inteligência, criatividade, ativismo pelos direitos dos animais, e odeio que lhe possa ter causado a ela e à família algum desconforto", escreveu o músico de Play.

Moby pediu desculpa à atriz Natalie Portman depois desta ter dito que o músico tinha tido um comportamento "esquisito" com ela quando era mais nova.Na sua biografia Then It Fell Apart, o músico de 53 anos escreveu que conheceu Portman quando ela tinha 20 anos e que namoraram durante uns tempos. Natalie Portman é 14 anos mais nova que o músico.