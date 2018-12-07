Kevin Hart foi anunciado como apresentador da edição deste ano dos Óscares na terça-feira, dia 4, mas nem durou três dias. Hoje, o comediante e actor pediu desculpas pelas piadas e tweets homofóbicos e contou ter tomado a decisão de não apresentar os prémios do cinema.




Lamentou as suas "palavras insensíveis" proferidas no passado e confirmou que não ia participar nos Óscares para não ser uma "distracção". "Tomei a decisão de me afastar da apresentação dos Óscares este ano", lê-se no comunicado. "É porque não quero ser uma distracção numa noite que devia ser celebrada por tantos artistas talentosos. Peço sinceras desculpas à comunidade LGBTQ pelas minhas palavras insensíveis do passado. Lamento ter magoado pessoas. Estou a evoluir e quero continuar a fazê-lo. O meu objectivo é juntar as pessoas e não separá-las. Muito amor e agradecimento à Academia. Espero que nos voltemos a encontrar."

Horas antes desta declaração, Hart tinha colocado um vídeo no Instagram em que contava que a Academia lhe exigia que pedisse desculpas, ou era demitido. Garantiu que nao ia fazê-lo.

Ver esta publicação no Instagram

Stop looking for reasons to be negative...Stop searching for reasons to be angry....I swear I wish you guys could see/feel/understand the mental place that I am in. I am truly happy people....there is nothing that you can do to change that...NOTHING. I work hard on a daily basis to spread positivity to all....with that being said. If u want to search my history or past and anger yourselves with what u find that is fine with me. I’m almost 40 years old and I’m in love with the man that I am becoming. You LIVE and YOU LEARN & YOU GROW & YOU MATURE. I live to Love....Please take your negative energy and put it into something constructive. Please....What’s understood should never have to be said. I LOVE EVERYBODY.....ONCE AGAIN EVERYBODY. If you choose to not believe me then that’s on you....Have a beautiful day

Uma publicação partilhada por Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) a



"Escolho não pedir desculpas. A minha razão é por já ter falado disto várias vezes, não é a primeira vez que isto surge, já me referi a isto... Não vou continuar a voltar ao passado quando já avancei e encontro-me num espaço completamente diferente da minha vida. De qualquer maneira, Academia, agradeço e aprecio a oportunidade. Se desaparecer não há problema", afirmou.

A 91.ª cerimónia de entrega dos Óscares está marcada para 25 de Fevereiro de 2019.
