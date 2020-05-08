Há 75 anos, terminava a II Guerra Mundial. Isabel II foi mecânica

Ver esta publicação no Instagram
Today marks the 75th anniversary of VE Day — 75 years since the end of the Second World War in Europe. On this day millions of people took to the streets and pubs to celebrate peace, mourn their loved ones, and to hope for the future. During the war Her Majesty The Queen - then Princess Elizabeth - joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service, where she trained as a mechanic, becoming the first female member of the Royal Family to join the Armed Services as a full-time active member. When the guns fell silent on this day in 1945, Princess Elizabeth and her sister Princess Margaret joined the jubilant crowds in central London — the future Queen attempted to stay anonymous during the celebrations by pulling her cap down over her eyes. On #VEDay75 Members of The Royal Family, including The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, will mark the day — keep an eye on our feed, and on @TheRoyalFamily for more later today.
"There is great comfort in the thought that the years of darkness and danger in which the children of our country have grown up are over and, please God, for ever." . Today is the 75th anniversary of VE Day: the day when people across the Commonwealth marked the end of war in Europe with a mixture of jubilation and quiet reflection on the many sacrifices which had been made for peace. . On 8 May 1945, King George VI made a radio broadcast to the people of the Commonwealth to mark the end of war in Europe. . This evening, The Queen will make a special address at 9pm, the exact time her father spoke 75 years ago. . You can watch here on Instagram or on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK. . To watch The King’s broadcast in full, visit our link in bio.
