Há 75 anos, terminava a II Guerra Mundial. Isabel II foi mecânica

A Alemanha nazi rendeu-se aos Aliados a 8 de maio de 1945.

A 8 de maio de 1945, terminava a II Guerra Mundial. Esta sexta-feira, o momento histórico é celebrado por todo o mundo. No Reino Unido, os duques de Cambridge partilharam uma imagem de Isabel II na conta de Instagram.Durante a guerra, a rainha de Inglaterra - na altura, princesa Isabel - juntou-se às Forças Armadas e trabalhou como mecânica, tornando-se o primeiro membro do sexo feminino da Família Real a alistar-se como um membro ativo a tempo inteiro.Esta sexta-feira, a rainha Isabel II vai dirigir-se ao Reino Unido através de uma mensagem gravada no castelo de Windsor. Será divulgada às nove horas da noite, a mesma hora a que o seu pai, o rei Jorge VI, se dirigiu ao país em 1945 para assinalar o fim do conflito.