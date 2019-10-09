The Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Syrian National Army, just launched #OperationPeaceSpring against PKK/YPG and Daesh terrorists in northern Syria. Our mission is to prevent the creation of a terror corridor across our southern border, and to bring peace to the area. — Recep Tayyip Erdogan (@RTErdogan) October 9, 2019

Turquia, Europa, Síria, Irão, Iraque, Rússia e curdos" teriam agora de "resolver a situação".



A Turquia lançou esta quarta-feira uma operação militar sobre forças curdas e terroristas do Estado Islâmico no nordeste da Síria, afirmou o presidente do país, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. De acordo com o mesmo, a ofensiva - que chamará "Operação Paz da Primavera" terá como objetivo eliminar o "corredor de terror" a sul da fronteira turca."A nossa missão é prevenir a criação de um corredor de terror pela fronteira a sul, e trazer paz à região", afirmou Erdogan no Twitter. "Vamos preservar a integridade territorial da Síria e libertar as comunidades locais de terroristas".De acordo com uma fonte do Ministério de Defesa turco à Reuters, foram lançados ataques aéreos que serão apoiados por artilharia e canhões. Várias explosões foram ouvidas na cidade síria de Ras al Ain, na fronteira com a cidade turca de Ceylanpinar, indicou um repórter da CNN no local.O embaixador norte-americano em Ancara foi, entretanto, convocado pelo Ministério dos Negócios Estrangeiros da Turquia esta quarta-feira para ser informado das ofensivas do país em território sírio.A timing da operação militar ordenada por Erdogan está relacionado com a decisão dos Estados Unidos em retirarem o seu contingente militar de várias zonas deste país, para abrir espaço de manobra para o plano de Ancara.Como justificação, o presidente dos EUA, Donald Trump, indicou que "Em atualização