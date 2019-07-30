Baloiços e escorregas foram instalados na fronteira dos Estados Unidos com o México para as crianças e adultos brincarem. Este é um projeto de dois professores que se tornou real esta segunda-feira.

Segundo avança o site Huffington Post, o objetivo é as crianças de ambos os lados da fronteira poderem brincar juntas. 

Um dos professores que criou o projeto, Ronald Rael, escreveu nas redes sociais que esta é "uma das experiências mais incríveis da carreira", divulgando um vídeo que mostra várias pessoas a aderir à iniciativa. 

"O muro tornou-se algo fortíssimo para as relações EUA-México e crianças e adultos foram ligados desta forma em ambos os lados", expliou Ronald Rael, de acordo com a mesma fonte.

Recorde-se que, no mês passado, uma foto de um pai e uma filha, mortos, revelou a realidade muitas vezes fatal dos migrantes que fugiram da América do Sul em busca de uma vida melhor nos Estados Unidos.

One of the most incredible experiences of my and @vasfsf’s career bringing to life the conceptual drawings of the Teetertotter Wall from 2009 in an event filled with joy, excitement, and togetherness at the borderwall. The wall became a literal fulcrum for U.S. - Mexico relations and children and adults were connected in meaningful ways on both sides with the recognition that the actions that take place on one side have a direct consequence on the other side. Amazing thanks to everyone who made this event possible like Omar Rios @colectivo.chopeke for collaborating with us, the guys at Taller Herrería in #CiudadJuarez for their fine craftsmanship, @anateresafernandez for encouragement and support, and everyone who showed up on both sides including the beautiful families from Colonia Anapra, and @kerrydoyle2010, @kateggreen , @ersela_kripa , @stphn_mllr , @wakawaffles, Chris Gauthier and many others (you know who you are). #raelsanfratello #borderwallasarchitecture

