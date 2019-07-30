Ver esta publicação no Instagram
One of the most incredible experiences of my and @vasfsf’s career bringing to life the conceptual drawings of the Teetertotter Wall from 2009 in an event filled with joy, excitement, and togetherness at the borderwall. The wall became a literal fulcrum for U.S. - Mexico relations and children and adults were connected in meaningful ways on both sides with the recognition that the actions that take place on one side have a direct consequence on the other side. Amazing thanks to everyone who made this event possible like Omar Rios @colectivo.chopeke for collaborating with us, the guys at Taller Herrería in #CiudadJuarez for their fine craftsmanship, @anateresafernandez for encouragement and support, and everyone who showed up on both sides including the beautiful families from Colonia Anapra, and @kerrydoyle2010, @kateggreen , @ersela_kripa , @stphn_mllr , @wakawaffles, Chris Gauthier and many others (you know who you are). #raelsanfratello #borderwallasarchitecture
Uma publicação partilhada por Ronald Rael (@rrael) a
Para poder adicionar esta notícia deverá efectuar login.
Caso não esteja registado no site da SÁBADO, efectue o seu registo gratuito.
Homem que empurrou criança para frente de comboio era procurado pela polícia
© Copyright SÁBADO
Todos os direitos reservados.
Marketing Automation certified by E-GOI
Copyright © 2019. Todos os direitos reservados. É expressamente proibida a reprodução na totalidade ou em parte, em qualquer tipo de suporte, sem prévia permissão por escrito da Cofina Media S.A.
Consulte a Política de Privacidade Cofina.