Médico Denis Mukwege e Nadia Murad recebem Nobel da Paz pela luta contra a violência sexual.

O Comité justificou a decisão com os esforços dos dois laureados para acabar com a violência sexual como arma nos conflitos e guerras de todo o mundo.



<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="pt"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Nadia Murad, awarded the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize, is the witness who tells of the abuses perpetrated against herself and others. She has shown uncommon courage in recounting her own sufferings and speaking up on behalf of other victims.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NobelPrize?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NobelPrize</a> <a href="https://t.co/NeF70ig09J">pic.twitter.com/NeF70ig09J</a></p>— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) <a href="https://twitter.com/NobelPrize/status/1048136457389531136?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">5 de outubro de 2018</a></blockquote>

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="pt"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">The physician Denis Mukwege, awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, has spent large parts of his adult life helping the victims of sexual violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Dr. Mukwege and his staff have treated thousands of patients who have fallen victim to such assaults. <a href="https://t.co/9CrNWfj7zu">pic.twitter.com/9CrNWfj7zu</a></p>— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) <a href="https://twitter.com/NobelPrize/status/1048136250581028864?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">5 de outubro de 2018</a></blockquote>

Também já foram entregues:



Nobel da Medicina - James P. Allison e Tasuku Honjo por "descobertas na área da terapia do cancro pela inibição da regulação imunológica negativa".



Nobel da Física - Arthur Ashkin, Gérard Mourou e Donna Strickland por "invenções inovadoras no campo da física lasers".



Prémio Nobel da Química 2018 - Frances H. Arnold, George P. Smith e Sir Gregory P. Winter pela utilização dos princípios da evolução para desenvolver proteínas que resolvem os problemas químicos da humanidade



