Médico Denis Mukwege e Nadia Murad recebem Nobel da Paz
Foto: Getty Images
Médico Denis Mukwege e Nadia Murad recebem Nobel da Paz pela luta contra a violência sexual.

O Comité justificou a decisão com os esforços dos dois laureados para acabar com a violência sexual como arma nos conflitos e guerras de todo o mundo.







Também já foram entregues:

Nobel da Medicina - James P. Allison e Tasuku Honjo por "descobertas na área da terapia do cancro pela inibição da regulação imunológica negativa".

Nobel da Física - Arthur Ashkin, Gérard Mourou e Donna Strickland por "invenções inovadoras no campo da física lasers".

Prémio Nobel da Química 2018 - Frances H. Arnold, George P. Smith e Sir Gregory P. Winter pela utilização dos princípios da evolução para desenvolver proteínas que resolvem os problemas químicos da humanidade


