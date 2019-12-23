O MDL Beast teve tudo aquilo que é preciso para pôr um festival na rota dos grandes: artistas como David Guetta e Steve Aoki, vários palcos e anunciantes e influencers para o promoverem nas redes sociais. A diferença é que este festival acontece na Arábia Saudita e os atores e modelos estão a ser criticados por terem aceitado dinheiro para aparecer naquele evento. 

O festival que aconteceu em Riade durante o fim-de-semana descrevia-se como o "maior evento musical da região" e dezenas de grandes influencers internacionais aproveitaram a oportunidade para promover o festival e a si próprios. Só que agora estão a ser amplamente criticados por "reabilitarem" a imagem da Arábia Saudita. E apesar destas viagens pagas terem começado em setembro, quando o regime anunciou que se ia abrir ao turismo internacional, este foi a primeira vez que se registou um grande movimento de promoção por parte de celebridades.

Entre as figuras mais proeminentes a estar pelo festival estiveram o ator Armie Hammer (que declarou que o festival parecia "uma mudança cultural"). O mesmo comentário foi feito por Ryan Phillippe. Já a modelo Alessandra Ambrosio mostrou duas fotografias onde se dizia preparada para a festa. 


As críticas têm estado relacionadas com a forma como os influencers têm promovido um regime que não garante os direitos básicos a mulheres, mesmo que muitas destas pessoas usem as próprias plataformas para defender causas feministas. Há também várias críticas relacionadas com o ataque à liberdade de expressão, em referência ao assassinato do jornalista Jamal Khashoggi (oito pessoas foram esta segunda-feira condenadas pela morte do jornalista saudita).

Algumas influencers como Emily Ratajkowski por sua vez, revelaram que recusaram estes convites pagos por se sentirem desconfortáveis com o histórico dos direitos humanos da Arábia Saudita. 


Ver esta publicação no Instagram

What’s worse than an all white @revolve influencer trip? Cashing big fat checks in exchange for #content creation (aka propaganda) to rehabilitate the image of Saudi Arabia, a country said to be causing "the world’s worst humanitarian crisis", according to the United Nations. According to anonymous sources, six-figure sums were offered for attendance and geo-tagged posts. ????????? Following the government’s pre-meditated murder of journalist Jamal Kashoggi in October 2018 , the arrest of women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul in May 2018, the outing of a gay Saudi journalist and his partner who began receiving death threats from their families (homosexuality is a crime in Saudi Arabia and punishable by death), and countless other human rights abuses, a bevy of supermodels, influencers, celebrities, and musicians convened in Riyadh for the inaugural @mdlbeast . According to @hypebeast , the electronic music festival is "one of the most significant musical events the region has ever seen". ????????? Saudi Arabia has been spending billions to change its image in the west, but this is sure to be the most expensive campaign yet. In a series of Instagram stories posted by transgender model @teddy_quinlivan , it was revealed that fellow model @emrata had turned down the trip, evidently aware of the country’s human rights crisis. "It is very important to me to make clear my support for the rights of women, the LGBTQ community, freedom of expression and the right to a free press. I hope coming forward on this brings more attention to the injustices happening there", said Ratajkowski in a statement to Diet Prada. ????????? Unfortunately, not all shared the same sentiments. There are simply too many attendees to name. Dieters, feel free to tag any attendees you know of... just in case they haven’t been reading the news. • #propoganda #jamalkashoggi #humanrights #humanrightsabuse #lgbtq #lgbtqrights #freespeech #journalism #independent #womensrights #mdlbeast #edm #electronicmusic #supermodel #influencer #content #riyadh #emrata #emilyratajkowski #teddyquinlivan #model #celebrity #dj #electronicmusic #musicfestival #wtf #smh #government #corruption #dietprada

Uma publicação partilhada por Diet Prada ™ (@diet_prada) a

Saber mais
Seleccione as palavras-chave em baixo para receber alertas por mail e na App da Sabado
Próximo artigo
Mais notícias deVida

© Copyright SÁBADO
Todos os direitos reservados.

Marketing Automation certified by E-GOI

Copyright © 2019. Todos os direitos reservados. É expressamente proibida a reprodução na totalidade ou em parte, em qualquer tipo de suporte, sem prévia permissão por escrito da Cofina Media S.A.
Consulte a Política de Privacidade Cofina.