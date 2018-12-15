Carolina Deslandes foi mãe pela terceira vez após o nascimento de Guilherme. 

"O nosso amado 'Gui' chegou ontem. Precisou de um 'empurrãozinho' para respirar mas já está bem e a sorrir", comentou a cantora através da sua conta oficial de Instagram.

'Gui' é o terceiro filho de Carolina Deslandes e Diogo Clemente. O casal tem mais dois filhos: Santiago, com dois anos, e Benjamim, com um ano.

