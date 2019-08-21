PewDiePie, o YouTuber individual com mais seguidores na plataforma de partilha de vídeos casou com a sua namorada de longa data Marzia Bisognin, uma antiga YouTuber que neste momento trabalha como promotora de marcas.

O YouTuber começou por fazer vídeos sobre jogos de computador e consolas e depois passou a gravar vídeos sobre vários temas de atualidade ou outros YouTubers. Num desses "vlogs" o jovem de 29 anos utilizou linguagem considerada racista e anti-semita. Estes problemas fizeram-no perder contratos, apesar de ter pedido desculpa pelos casos.

Os dois publicaram online imagens da cerimónia, que decorreu em Kew Gardens, Londres, Inglaterra, já que o casal reside naquele país desde 2013.



Felix Kjellberg, nome verdadeiro de PewDiePie, conta com 99,5 milhões de subscritores no YouTuber. Apenas um canal tem mais seguidores: a produtora de Bollywood T-Series. "Estamos casados! Não podia estar mais feliz! Sou tão sortudo por partilhar a minha vida com esta mulher maravilhosa", escreveu o jovem nas redes sociais.

O casal conheceu-se depois de Marzia ter uma enviado uma mensagem ao sueco a elogiar o seu trabalho.


Saber mais
Seleccione as palavras-chave em baixo para receber alertas por mail e na App da Sabado

Comentários

Faltam 300 caracteres
Próximo artigo
Mais notícias deSocial

© Copyright SÁBADO
Todos os direitos reservados.

Marketing Automation certified by E-GOI

Copyright © 2019. Todos os direitos reservados. É expressamente proibida a reprodução na totalidade ou em parte, em qualquer tipo de suporte, sem prévia permissão por escrito da Cofina Media S.A.
Consulte a Política de Privacidade Cofina.