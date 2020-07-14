Naya Rivera, atriz de Glee, morreu a salvar o filho de quatro anos

A atriz Naya Rivera usou as suas últimas forças para salvar o filho de quatro anos antes de morrer, segundo o xerife Bill Ayub, do condado de Ventura. O corpo da atriz, que desapareceu depois de um passeio de barco com o filho, foi encontrado esta segunda-feira. Rivera tinha 33 anos.
Vários atores ligados à série já morreram: Cory Monteith, que interpretava Finn, morreu com uma overdose de drogas. Mark Salling, que era Puck, cometeu suicídio em 2018 depois de se dar como culpado do crime de posse de pornografia infantil.
How can you convey all your love and respect for someone in one post? How can you summarize a decade of friendship and laughter with words alone? If you were friends with Naya Rivera, you simply can’t. Her brilliance and humor were unmatched. Her beauty and talent were otherworldly. She spoke truth to power with poise and fearlessness. She could turn a bad day into a great day with a single remark. She inspired and uplifted people without even trying. Being close to her was both a badge of honor and a suit of armor. Naya was truly one of a kind, and she always will be. Sending all my love to her wonderful family and her beautiful son.
Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family.— Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) July 13, 2020
My Naya, my Snixxx, my Bee. I legitimately can not imagine this world without you. pic.twitter.com/qX9t1Uhx01— Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) July 14, 2020
She was bold. She was outrageous. She was a LOT of fun.— Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) July 14, 2020
Naya made me laugh like no one else on that set. I always said it while we were working together and I’ve maintained it ever since. Her playful, wicked sense of humor never ceased to bring a smile to my face.
