Naya Rivera, atriz de Glee, morreu a salvar o filho de quatro anos

A atriz Naya Rivera usou as suas últimas forças para salvar o filho de quatro anos antes de morrer, segundo o xerife Bill Ayub, do condado de Ventura. O corpo da atriz, que desapareceu depois de um passeio de barco com o filho, foi encontrado esta segunda-feira. Rivera tinha 33 anos. 

Relacionado
Encontrado corpo no lago onde desapareceu a atriz Naya Rivera
Encontrado corpo no lago onde desapareceu a atriz Naya Rivera
Atriz da série Glee dada como morta após passeio de barco
Atriz da série Glee dada como morta após passeio de barco
"Ela conseguiu ter energia suficiente para colocar o filho de volta no barco, mas não foi a suficiente para se salvar", afirmou o xerife. 

A 8 de julho, Rivera e o filho  Josey, de quatro anos, alugaram um barco no lago Piru, na Califórnia. A criança disse às autoridades que a mãe tinha ido nadar, mas que não voltou ao barco. Josey olhou para trás e viu-a desaparecer por baixo de água. 

Segundo as autoridades, é possível que Rivera tenha sido "apanhada" pelas correntes que se fazem sentir no lago Piru durante a tarde. O barco terá começado a afastar-se e a atriz conseguiu salvar o filho e colocá-lo na embarcação, mas não a ela. Foi encontrado um colete salva-vidas no barco e o rapaz usava outro. Não há qualquer indicação de intervenção de terceiros nem de a atriz ter atentado contra a sua vida. 

Naya Rivera tinha 33 anos e tornou-se célebre na série Glee, que foi transmitida entre 2009 e 2015. 

Vários atores ligados à série já morreram: Cory Monteith, que interpretava Finn, morreu com uma overdose de drogas. Mark Salling, que era Puck, cometeu suicídio em 2018 depois de se dar como culpado do crime de posse de pornografia infantil. 

Alguns atores da série prestaram homenagem a Rivera nas redes sociais: 









Saber mais
Seleccione as palavras-chave em baixo para receber alertas por mail e na App da Sabado

Comentários

Faltam 300 caracteres
Próximo artigo
Mais notícias deSocial

© Copyright SÁBADO
Todos os direitos reservados.

Marketing Automation certified by E-GOI

Copyright © 2020. Todos os direitos reservados. É expressamente proibida a reprodução na totalidade ou em parte, em qualquer tipo de suporte, sem prévia permissão por escrito da Cofina Media S.A.
Consulte a Política de Privacidade Cofina.