O príncipe Harry e Meghan Markle anunciaram esta quarta-feira que se vão afastar da família real britânica, apesar de garantirem que vão "continuar a apoiar totalmente Sua Majestade, a Rainha", Isabel II. A informação foi partilhada pelo casal na rede social Instagram, onde explicaram que pretendem tornar "financeiramente independentes".  Além disso, acrescenta o texto, vão passar a viver entre o Reino Unido e os EUA.

"Após muitos meses de reflexão e discussões internas, optámos por fazer uma transição este ano, começando a desempenhar um novo papel progressivo dentro desta instituição. Pretendemos afastarmo-nos afastar do papel de membros sénior da Família Real e trabalhar para nos tornarmos financeiramente independentes, enquanto continuaremos a apoiar totalmente Sua Majestade, a Rainha", pode ler-se no texto.
"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support." - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

O casal pretende, então, passar a viver entre os dois continentes e garantiu estar "entusiasmado" com o que aí vem.  "É com o vosso apoio, particularmente nos últimos anos, que nos sentimos preparados para fazer este ajuste. Planeamos agora equilibrar o nosso tema entre o Reino Unido e a América do Norte, enquanto honramos os nossos deveres para com a Rainha, a Commonwealth, os nossos patronos", garantiram. 

Para os duques de Sussex, "este equilíbrio geográfico" vai permitir que criem o filho, Archie,  "com uma apreciação para com a tradição real na qual ele veio ao mundo", enquanto ganham espaço para se focarem no "próximo capítulo", que inclui o lançamento da sua "instituição de caridade". 

A decisão foi tornada pública depois de Harry e Meghan terem passado as Festas, juntamente com Archie, no Cadaná e não com a família real britânica. Recentemente, uma fonte próxima da realeza disse ao The Sun que o casal podia mesmo abdicar dos títulos reais, mas essa decisão parece não ter ido em frente. 

A vida de Harry e Meghan não tem sido fácil desde que o casal assumiu a relação e casou. Críticas nas redes sociais e notícias constantes sobre problemas da antiga atriz com o novo mundo em que passou a viver tornaram-se parte do dia-a-dia dos duques. Perante as contantes indicações que havia problemas entre os filhos de Carlos e Diana, Harry assumiu que estava mais distante do irmão, William, mas que tal se devia apenas às vidas mais atarefadas de ambos. 
