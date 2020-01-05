Trump promete resposta
Foto: Reuters
Donald Trump utilizou a sua conta de Twitter para avisar o Congresso (e o mundo) que caso o Irão ataque algum alvo norte-americano irá responder de uma "forma desproporcionada". 

"Que estas publicações sirvam de notificação ao Congresso que no caso de o Irão lance um ataque contra qualquer pessoa ou alvo norte-americano, os Estados Unidos responderá de uma forma rápida e completa e talvez de uma forma desproporcionada", apontou o presidente norte-americano. "Tal aviso legal não é necessário, mas está feito de qualquer forma". 



O tweet foi feito após terem caído três rockets perto da embaixada norte-americana em Bagdad, Iraque. O ataque causou seis feridos. 

A tensão entre os dois países escalou depois da morte do general iraniano Qassem Soleimani, na sequência de um ataque aéreo contra o aeroporto internacional de Bagdad, no Iraque, na sexta-feira, que o Pentágono declarou ter sido ordenado pelo Presidente dos Estados Unidos, Donald Trump.

No mesmo ataque morreu também o número dois da coligação de grupos paramilitares pró-iranianos no Iraque, Abu Mehdi al-Muhandis, conhecida como Mobilização Popular [Hachd al-Chaabi], além de outras seis pessoas.

O ataque ocorreu três dias depois de um assalto inédito à embaixada norte-americana que durou dois dias e apenas terminou quando Trump anunciou o envio de mais 750 soldados para o Médio Oriente.  
