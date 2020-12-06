Rudy Giuliani, o advogado de Trump, tem covid-19
Rudy Giuliani, advogado de Donald Trump, tem covid-19. A informação foi dada por Donald Trump no Twitter.

Segundo o ainda presidente dos EUA, o seu advogado testou positivo para o novo coronavírus. No texto que escreveu na rede social, Trump lembrou que Rudy "foi o melhor presidente da câmara da história de Nova Iorque" e lembrou que o seu advogado pessoal tem "'trabalhado incansavelmente' para expor a eleição mais corrupata de sempre da história dos EUA".

No momento de dizer que Giuliani tinha covid-19, Donald Trump preferiu voltar a referir-se à doença como "o vírus chinês". "Melhora rapidamente Rudy, nós continuaremos!!!", escreveu ainda Trump na mesma publicação.



Rudy Giuliani tem sido o rosto das ações judiciais de Trump para contestar os resultados das eleições presidenciais, mas até à data não conseguiu vencer nenhuma das ações, não se tendo provado crime ou fraude eleitoral em nenhum dos círculos onde foram registados processos. Joe Biden foi já reconhecido oficialmente como o presidente eleito.

Donald Trump, a mulher e o filho mais novo também já foram infetados pelo novo coronavírus, durante a campanha eleitoral. O presidente dos EUA chegou mesmo a estar internado alguns dias para receber um tratamento inovador.
