O advogado pessoal de Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, protagonizou um momento caricato esta quinta-feira enquanto defendia sem provas que as eleições presidenciais dos EUA não foram ganhas por Joe Biden. Durante uma conferência de imprensa, foram visíveis duas linhas de tinta preta a escorrer pela cara de Giuliani. 

Na sede do Comité Nacional Republicano, em Washington, Giuliani afirmou que "a empresa que conta os votos com controlo sobre os nossos votos é propriedade de dois venezuelanos que foram aliados de Chávez, são aliados de Maduro com uma empresa cujo presidente é um aliado próximo e parceiro de negócios de George Soros". Porém, não deu quaisquer provas. 

Manifestou a sua intenção de avançar com mais processos relativos ao processo eleitoral e acusou os Democratas de se envolverem numa "conspiração nacional" para manipular o número total de votos, apesar de ter admitido que não tinha provas. 

Giuliani disse que registos de atividade suspeita iam mudar o resultado das eleições. Joe Biden venceu a eleição com mais 5.9 milhões de votos que Trump. A recontagem feita no estado da Geórgia confirmou que Biden ganhou aquele estado. 

Alguns processos interpostos em tribunal pela equipa de Trump foram indeferidos. Contudo, o advogado de Trump sustenta que o presidente dos EUA venceu nos estados da Pensilvânia e Michigan. Nessa altura, a tinta que escorria pela cara de Giuliani atraiu mais as atenções do que o que alegava. 



No canal de YouTube oficial de Trump, foi possível ouvir quem estava responsável pela transmissão da conferência em direto a gozar com o momento: "Vês a m**** da tinta de cabelo do Rudy a cair pela cara dele?"

