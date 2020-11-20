It appears that Rudy Giuliani is sweating through his hair dye. pic.twitter.com/OY3dGL1BtX — The Recount (@therecount) November 19, 2020

on the official donald trump youtube stream they accidentally left their audio on and you can hear the team there say "you see fucking rudy's hair dye dripping down his face?" pic.twitter.com/LV6P5vw5jt — Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 19, 2020

O advogado pessoal de Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, protagonizou um momento caricato esta quinta-feira enquanto defendia sem provas que as eleições presidenciais dos EUA não foram ganhas por Joe Biden. Durante uma conferência de imprensa, foram visíveis duas linhas de tinta preta a escorrer pela cara de Giuliani.Na sede do Comité Nacional Republicano, em Washington, Giuliani afirmou que "a empresa que conta os votos com controlo sobre os nossos votos é propriedade de dois venezuelanos que foram aliados de Chávez, são aliados de Maduro com uma empresa cujo presidente é um aliado próximo e parceiro de negócios de George Soros". Porém, não deu quaisquer provas.Manifestou a sua intenção de avançar com mais processos relativos ao processo eleitoral e acusou os Democratas de se envolverem numa "conspiração nacional" para manipular o número total de votos, apesar de ter admitido que não tinha provas.Giuliani disse que registos de atividade suspeita iam mudar o resultado das eleições. Joe Biden venceu a eleição com mais 5.9 milhões de votos que Trump. A recontagem feita no estado da Geórgia confirmou que Biden ganhou aquele estado.Alguns processos interpostos em tribunal pela equipa de Trump foram indeferidos. Contudo, o advogado de Trump sustenta que o presidente dos EUA venceu nos estados da Pensilvânia e Michigan. Nessa altura, a tinta que escorria pela cara de Giuliani atraiu mais as atenções do que o que alegava.No canal de YouTube oficial de Trump, foi possível ouvir quem estava responsável pela transmissão da conferência em direto a gozar com o momento: "Vês a m**** da tinta de cabelo do Rudy a cair pela cara dele?"