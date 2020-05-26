Covid-19: Ministro britânico demite-se por polémica com conselheiro de Johnson

I haven't commented publicly on the situation with Dominic Cummings as I have waited to hear the full details. I welcome the statement to clarify matters, but there remains aspects of the explanation which I have trouble with. As a result I have resigned as a government Minister. pic.twitter.com/6yXLyMzItJ — Douglas Ross MP (@Douglas4Moray) May 26, 2020

Douglas Ross, sub-secretário de Estado da Escócia no governo de Boris Johnson, demitiu-se. A decisão foi tomada devido à polémica com Dominic Cummings, conselheiro do primeiro-ministro britânico que percorreu 400 quilómetros quando era suspeito de infeção pela Covid-19 e enquanto o Reino Unido se encontrava sob quarentena.É a primeira demissão em protesto que Johnson enfrenta. Douglas Ross anunciou a decisão no Twitter: "Não comentei publicamente a situação com Dominic Cummings por ter esperado para ouvir todos os detalhes. Dou as boas-vindas à declaração para esclarecer o que se passou [a conferência de imprensa dada por Cummings esta segunda-feira, em que ele não se demitiu], mas há aspetos da explicação com que tenho problemas. Como resultado demiti-me como ministro do governo.""Como pai, o meu instinto é sempre fazer o que é melhor para o meu filho e mulher. Tivemos sorte suficiente por não ter apanhado este vírus terrível mas se tivéssemos, estamos preparados para seguir os conselhos do governo e ficar em casa para conter este vírus. Apesar de as intenções terem sido boas, a reação a estas notícias mostra que a interpretação de Cummings aos conselhos do governo não é partilhada pela maioria das pessoas que fizeram o que o governo pediu."Ross diz que não conhece Cummings, e assinala: "Tenho constituintes que não puderam dizer adeus a quem amavam; famílias que não visitaram parentes doentes por terem seguido as orientações do governo. Não posso em boa fé dizer-lhes que estavam errados e que um conselheiro do governo estava certo."Na sua declaração ao Reino Unido na terça-feira, Cummings afirmou que a sua viagem de 400 quilómetros não foi um erro, mas que devia ter explicado as circunstâncias mais cedo. "Cometi erros ao lidar [com a Covid-19] já em janeiro... Não penso que o que fiz nestes 14 dias foi um erro. Certamente fiz muitos outros erros, cometo erros todos os dias", afirmou."Não me arrependo do que fiz. Pessoas razoáveis podem bem discordar com o que pensei sobre o que fiz naquelas circunstâncias. Mas penso que o que fiz foi o certo naquelas circunstâncias", continuou o conselheiro de Johnson, referindo-as às regras que cobrem circunstâncias especiais quanto à quarentena no que toca a cuidar de crianças pequenas."A situação em que eu estava era excecional, e penso que a forma como lidei com ela foi a que teve menores riscos para todos os envolvidos se eu e a minha mulher não tivéssemos sido capazes de cuidar do nosso filho de quatro anos", frisou.A viagem de 400 quilómetros entre Londres e o norte de Inglaterra que Cummings fez, com a mulher e o filho de quatro anos, não cumpriu as regras ditadas pelo governo. Isto porque a mulher de Cummings tinha sintomas de Covid-19 e o governo britânico ordenou que qualquer pessoa com sintomas deveria ficar em casa durante 14 dias. O conselheiro de Johnson disse ter feito a viagem para assegurar que o filho seria cuidado pelos avós, caso ele e a mulher ficassem doentes.