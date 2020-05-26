Covid-19: Ministro britânico demite-se por polémica com conselheiro de Johnson
Douglas Ross, sub-secretário de Estado da Escócia no governo de Boris Johnson, demitiu-se. A decisão foi tomada devido à polémica com Dominic Cummings, conselheiro do primeiro-ministro britânico que percorreu 400 quilómetros quando era suspeito de infeção pela Covid-19 e enquanto o Reino Unido se encontrava sob quarentena. 

É a primeira demissão em protesto que Johnson enfrenta. Douglas Ross anunciou a decisão no Twitter: "Não comentei publicamente a situação com Dominic Cummings por ter esperado para ouvir todos os detalhes. Dou as boas-vindas à declaração para esclarecer o que se passou [a conferência de imprensa dada por Cummings esta segunda-feira, em que ele não se demitiu], mas há aspetos da explicação com que tenho problemas. Como resultado demiti-me como ministro do governo."



"Como pai, o meu instinto é sempre fazer o que é melhor para o meu filho e mulher. Tivemos sorte suficiente por não ter apanhado este vírus terrível mas se tivéssemos, estamos preparados para seguir os conselhos do governo e ficar em casa para conter este vírus. Apesar de as intenções terem sido boas, a reação a estas notícias mostra que a interpretação de Cummings aos conselhos do governo não é partilhada pela maioria das pessoas que fizeram o que o governo pediu."

Ross diz que não conhece Cummings, e assinala: "Tenho constituintes que não puderam dizer adeus a quem amavam; famílias que não visitaram parentes doentes por terem seguido as orientações do governo. Não posso em boa fé dizer-lhes que estavam errados e que um conselheiro do governo estava certo."

Na sua declaração ao Reino Unido na terça-feira, Cummings afirmou que a sua viagem de 400 quilómetros não foi um erro, mas que devia ter explicado as circunstâncias mais cedo. "Cometi erros ao lidar [com a Covid-19] já em janeiro... Não penso que o que fiz nestes 14 dias foi um erro. Certamente fiz muitos outros erros, cometo erros todos os dias", afirmou. 

"Não me arrependo do que fiz. Pessoas razoáveis podem bem discordar com o que pensei sobre o que fiz naquelas circunstâncias. Mas penso que o que fiz foi o certo naquelas circunstâncias", continuou o conselheiro de Johnson, referindo-as às regras que cobrem circunstâncias especiais quanto à quarentena no que toca a cuidar de crianças pequenas. 

"A situação em que eu estava era excecional, e penso que a forma como lidei com ela foi a que teve menores riscos para todos os envolvidos se eu e a minha mulher não tivéssemos sido capazes de cuidar do nosso filho de quatro anos", frisou. 

A viagem de 400 quilómetros entre Londres e o norte de Inglaterra que Cummings fez, com a mulher e o filho de quatro anos, não cumpriu as regras ditadas pelo governo. Isto porque a mulher de Cummings tinha sintomas de Covid-19 e o governo britânico ordenou que qualquer pessoa com sintomas deveria ficar em casa durante 14 dias. O conselheiro de Johnson disse ter feito a viagem para assegurar que o filho seria cuidado pelos avós, caso ele e a mulher ficassem doentes.
