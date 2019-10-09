De acordo com uma fonte do Ministério de Defesa turco à Reuters, foram lançados ataques aéreos que serão apoiados por artilharia e canhões. Várias explosões foram ouvidas na cidade síria de Ras al Ain, na fronteira com a cidade turca de Ceylanpinar, indicou um repórter da CNN no local.

#OperationPeaceSpring will neutralize terror threats against Turkey and lead to the establishment of a safe zone, facilitating the return of Syrian refugees to their homes.



We will preserve Syria’s territorial integrity and liberate local communities from terrorists. — Recep Tayyip Erdogan (@RTErdogan) October 9, 2019

O embaixador norte-americano em Ancara foi, entretanto, convocado pelo Ministério dos Negócios Estrangeiros da Turquia esta quarta-feira para ser informado das ofensivas do país em território sírio.

A

da operação militar ordenada por Erdogan está relacionado com a decisão dos Estados Unidos em retirarem o seu contingente militar de várias zonas deste país, para abrir espaço de manobra para o plano de Ancara.

Como justificação, o presidente dos EUA, Donald Trump, indicou que "

Turquia, Europa, Síria, Irão, Iraque, Rússia e curdos" teriam agora de "resolver a situação".

O Conselho de Segurança das Nações Unidas (ONU) vai reunir-se esta quinta-feira para discutir a operação militar turca contra a milícia curda das Forças Democráticas Sírias (SDF) no norte da Síria.A reunião do Conselho de Segurança foi requisitada pelo Reino Unido, França, Bélgica, Alemanha e Polónia, no mesmo dia em que o presidente da Turquia, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, anunciou o início de uma operação na Síria. Segundo Erdogan, esta operação tem como objetivo estabelecer uma zona de segurança, que possibilitará o regresso dos refugiados sírios ao país.No Twitter, o líder turco explicou que o objetivo desta ofensiva é "travar o corredor de terror que está a ser estabelecido na fronteira sul do país e trazer paz para a região", assim como "garantir a integridade territorial e proteger as comunidades locais dos terroristas".O secretário-geral da NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, – que irá reunir-se na sexta-feira com o Presidente turco – disse esperar que a ofensiva turca seja proporcional e adequada de forma a que os "progressos alcançados no combate contra o Daesh não sejam comprometidos".timingCentenas de civis já fugiram da cidade síria de Ras al Ain, na província de al Hasakah, onde se instalou o pânico após os primeiros bombardeamentos na zona situada no norte da Sírio na fronteira com a Turquia. Pelo menos dois civis morreram e outros dois ficaram feridos na terceira ofensiva turca no país desde 2016, segundo a SDF.Inicialmente acreditava-se que a operação turca teria contado com o aval da administração norte-americana, uma vez que arrancou três dias depois de Donald Trump ter anunciado a retirada dos militares norte-americanos da região na sequência de uma conversa telefónica com o seu homólogo turco. No entanto, o Presidente norte-americano esclareceu esta quarta-feira que os EUA não apoiam a ofensiva turca, apelando a Ancara para "garantir a segurança das minorias religiosas".