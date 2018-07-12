"Football's coming home" é um êxito de 1996 da banda britpopThreeLions, e serviu de apoio à selecção britânica para o campeonato europeu desse ano. Actualmente, é também uma referência: quando os britânicos dizem "it'scominghome" ("vem para casa", tradução livre) significa que vão trazer a taça para casa. Este ano, chegaram às'meias' do Mundial cheios de fé, até o príncipe Harry disse que a taça viria para Inglaterra. Contudo, a selecção inglesa perdeu contra a Croácia - e ainternet não perdoou.

Vários utilizadores de Twitter publicaram várias imagens onde os ingleses diziam que a taça "it's coming home". Afinal, quem foi para casa foi a equipa:



Outros, acreditam que falar antes demais foi uma maldição: 



Também há quem prefire aplaudir a forma como os ingleses celebram o futebol:







Recorde-se que os "Três Leões" ainda marcaram primeiro no jogo Inglaterra - Croácia, através de um golo de livre directo aos 5 minutos por Kevin Trippier, mas o golo de Ivan Perišic aos 68 minutos levou a partida para o prolongamento. Na fase extra-regulamentar, o avançado da Juventus Mario Mandžukic selou a vitória dos croatas com um golo aos 109 minutos.

Esta é a primeira final da Croácia em provas internacionais, depois uma chegada também às meias-finais do Campeonato do Mundo de 1998.
