Os ingleses acreditaram que iam ganhar o Mundial: cantavam "It's coming home" ("[A taça] vem para casa", tradução livre). Afinal, gozou a internet, quem foi para casa foi a equipa (e não o Mundial).
"Football's coming home" é um êxito de 1996 da banda britpopThreeLions, e serviu de apoio à selecção britânica para o campeonato europeu desse ano. Actualmente, é também uma referência: quando os britânicos dizem "it'scominghome" ("vem para casa", tradução livre) significa que vão trazer a taça para casa. Este ano, chegaram às'meias' do Mundial cheios de fé, até o príncipe Harry disse que a taça viria para Inglaterra. Contudo, a selecção inglesa perdeu contra a Croácia - e ainternet não perdoou.
They’re going home. pic.twitter.com/BfMp1C0ELN— B/R Football (@brfootball) 11 de julho de 2018
When #ENG said 'it's coming home' but now they’re going home ?? pic.twitter.com/E2pyjuE4zc— ShotOnGoal (@shotongoal247) 11 de julho de 2018
In today's #WorldCup meme round-up, England is convinced that football is coming home:https://t.co/FxeZ4W0yl6 pic.twitter.com/JtaoAaffZc— Highsnobiety (@highsnobiety) 11 de julho de 2018
I think we all know who jinxed England pic.twitter.com/RK2jLjycw0— Ryan Broderick (@broderick) 11 de julho de 2018
England fans right now. pic.twitter.com/jjtmMz0maF— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) 11 de julho de 2018
The scene on Berwick Street, Soho, outside Ali’s Mediterranean cafe. At the end of the game England supporters raised a pint to the Croats in the crowd and wished them luck in the final. Gareth Southgate’s civility is spreading. pic.twitter.com/V08Uy3N4iw— Joy Lo Dico (@joy_lo_dico) 11 de julho de 2018
