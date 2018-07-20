"Passou um ano desde a tua morte – uma surreal mistura de pesar, dor, negação e aceitação. E mesmo assim continuamos a sentir que estás por perto, a rodear-nos com a tua memória e a tua luz", começou por escrever a banda através do Twitter.
https://t.co/216dQRaZuc #MakeChesterProud #320ChangesDirection pic.twitter.com/v9yA6RB9XU— LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) 20 de julho de 2018
"Estamos eternamente gratos pelo amor, vida e paixão que partilhaste connosco e com o mundo. Temos mais saudades tuas que palavras conseguem expressar", escreveram os membros dos Linkin Park.
Também Dave Farrell, baixista da banda, fez uma homenagem a Chester. "No último ano não houve um dia em que não pensasse em ti. Sinto a tua falta e ainda dói não estares aqui", escreveu.
Chester, In the past year, there hasn’t been a day that has gone by that I haven’t thought of you. I miss you, and it still hurts to not have you here. I chose not to speak at your memorial because I couldn’t formulate the words to adequately express how I felt... I chose not to speak at the Celebration of Life Concert honoring you because I knew I’d struggle to even be able to speak at all. And today, a year after your passing, I still struggle to try and eloquently express what you mean to your family, your friends, your fans... and to me. There is so much that I feel, and that I could say, and that I would want to say, and that I don’t know how to say... but one thing I know for certain, is that you are loved, and you are missed. Be Well My Friend, Dave
Uma publicação partilhada por Dave Phoenix Farrell (@phoenixlp) a
"Estamos eternamente gratos pelo amor, vida e paixão que partilhaste connosco e com o mundo", escreveu a banda.
