Drone e uma bolha de plástico: a Covid-19 não travou o amor de Tori e Jeremy

Jeremy Cohen vive em Brooklyn, Nova Iorque e, como grande parte da população mundial, encontra-se em isolamento dentro de casa. Para esta história acontecer só precisou de olhar pela janela: do outro lado da rua, viu Tori Cignarella, a dançar. Quando lhe acenou, ela fez o mesmo. E tudo começou.À revista Time, Cignarella relatou que decidiu ir dançar para o pátio por cima do telhado para relaxar do isolamento. "Havia pessoas na direção para onde eu olhava e eu comecei a dançar. Gosto de fazer as pessoas rir se puder, e gosto de me fazer rir também", contou.Jeremy é fotógrafo. Filmou-a a dançar e também mostrou o seu passo seguinte no mesmo vídeo: passou-lhe o seu número de telefone com um drone. Nas imagens, ouve-se a voz de Jeremy: "Flirtar é normalmente assustador para mim, mas desde que fiquei de quarentena no meu apartamento há uma semana, queria alguma interação social."Toni mandou-lhe uma mensagem e daí até ao primeiro encontro, foi um ápice: mas sempre à distância, claro. Ela ficou no rooftop e ele na sua varanda, e a conversa foi sempre por videoconferência.O terceiro passo era encontrar-se com ela em pessoa, e para ser mais original, Jeremy colocou-se dentro de uma bola de plástico insuflável para encontrar Tori na rua - levando ao extremo o distanciamento social... Os dois foram interpelados pela polícia, que acabou por tirar uma fotografia com o casal.Jeremy apelou aos seguidores que acompanharam a sua história para doarem dinheiro a organizações de caridade como a Help Main Street ou a Feeding America. Ao site Mashable, Cohen garantiu que só conheceu Cignarella desta maneira. "Consigo entender como as pessoas que vejam esta história possam pensar que é falsa visto que existem muitos vídeos online que contam histórias falsas. Tudo o que posso dizer é que se me conhecessem, saberiam que não sou o tipo de pessoa que cria uma grande mentira e se cola a ela."Tori sofreu o impacto da Covid-19 de forma muito pessoal. Na sua conta de Instagram, lamentou a morte de uma tia, Remy, devido à doença.