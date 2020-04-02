Drone e uma bolha de plástico: a Covid-19 não travou o amor de Tori e Jeremy
Jeremy Cohen vive em Brooklyn, Nova Iorque e, como grande parte da população mundial, encontra-se em isolamento dentro de casa. Para esta história acontecer só precisou de olhar pela janela: do outro lado da rua, viu Tori Cignarella, a dançar. Quando lhe acenou, ela fez o mesmo. E tudo começou. 

À revista Time, Cignarella relatou que decidiu ir dançar para o pátio por cima do telhado para relaxar do isolamento. "Havia pessoas na direção para onde eu olhava e eu comecei a dançar. Gosto de fazer as pessoas rir se puder, e gosto de me fazer rir também", contou. 

Jeremy é fotógrafo. Filmou-a a dançar e também mostrou o seu passo seguinte no mesmo vídeo: passou-lhe o seu número de telefone com um drone. Nas imagens, ouve-se a voz de Jeremy: "Flirtar é normalmente assustador para mim, mas desde que fiquei de quarentena no meu apartamento há uma semana, queria alguma interação social."



Toni mandou-lhe uma mensagem e daí até ao primeiro encontro, foi um ápice: mas sempre à distância, claro. Ela ficou no rooftop e ele na sua varanda, e a conversa foi sempre por videoconferência. 



O terceiro passo era encontrar-se com ela em pessoa, e para ser mais original, Jeremy colocou-se dentro de uma bola de plástico insuflável para encontrar Tori na rua - levando ao extremo o distanciamento social... Os dois foram interpelados pela polícia, que acabou por tirar uma fotografia com o casal. 

How to date a Quarantined Cutie, Part 3.

Jeremy apelou aos seguidores que acompanharam a sua história para doarem dinheiro a organizações de caridade como a Help Main Street ou a Feeding America. Ao site Mashable, Cohen garantiu que só conheceu Cignarella desta maneira. "Consigo entender como as pessoas que vejam esta história possam pensar que é falsa visto que existem muitos vídeos online que contam histórias falsas. Tudo o que posso dizer é que se me conhecessem, saberiam que não sou o tipo de pessoa que cria uma grande mentira e se cola a ela."

Tori sofreu o impacto da Covid-19 de forma muito pessoal. Na sua conta de Instagram, lamentou a morte de uma tia, Remy, devido à doença. 

For anyone that knows my (great) Aunt Remy, you would know that she was basically my third grandma. Constantly by my Grandma Florence’s side, my Aunt Remy was the most selfless woman — scratch that, person — that I have ever met. Constantly putting others before herself, she spent years as a nun devoted to serving God. And that devotion did show. She used her kindness and spread it to everyone; she paid each individual with warm smiles and love. My mom would refer to her as the second mother she never knew she needed. Absolutely taken for granted, my Aunt Remy provided us with so many laughs. She was always phenomenal at being in front of any drawer you needed to get into, or wouldn’t stop doing the dishes when you had to beg her to sit down and have dinner. She lived her life without an ounce of selfishness, and it was an inspiring energy to have fortunately grown up with my entire life. Friday, March 27th at around noon, she passed away due to COVID-19. She fought with every breath until her lungs collapsed. She has, fortunately, united with God after years of devotion to His word. Her fight may be over, but her genuine love and care for others will remain within all of us. Please everyone, continue to practice social distancing. Continue to wash your hands as often as you can. And please, stay home. You may be asymptomatic but it could spread to people as amazing as my great aunt who don’t have the proper facilities to fight the long fight. This virus is serious, and will impact the lives of many. Please be kind, respectful, and safe. It’s more important than you realize. ??

