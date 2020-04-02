Drone e uma bolha de plástico: a Covid-19 não travou o amor de Tori e Jeremy

Ver esta publicação no Instagram
Quarantine Cutie, part 2. Her name is Tori (@toricigs) and she’s cute and kind
How to date a Quarantined Cutie, Part 3.
For anyone that knows my (great) Aunt Remy, you would know that she was basically my third grandma. Constantly by my Grandma Florence’s side, my Aunt Remy was the most selfless woman — scratch that, person — that I have ever met. Constantly putting others before herself, she spent years as a nun devoted to serving God. And that devotion did show. She used her kindness and spread it to everyone; she paid each individual with warm smiles and love. My mom would refer to her as the second mother she never knew she needed. Absolutely taken for granted, my Aunt Remy provided us with so many laughs. She was always phenomenal at being in front of any drawer you needed to get into, or wouldn’t stop doing the dishes when you had to beg her to sit down and have dinner. She lived her life without an ounce of selfishness, and it was an inspiring energy to have fortunately grown up with my entire life. Friday, March 27th at around noon, she passed away due to COVID-19. She fought with every breath until her lungs collapsed. She has, fortunately, united with God after years of devotion to His word. Her fight may be over, but her genuine love and care for others will remain within all of us. Please everyone, continue to practice social distancing. Continue to wash your hands as often as you can. And please, stay home. You may be asymptomatic but it could spread to people as amazing as my great aunt who don’t have the proper facilities to fight the long fight. This virus is serious, and will impact the lives of many. Please be kind, respectful, and safe. It’s more important than you realize. ??
