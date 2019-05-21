Não foi só para os milhões de fãs que terminou a série A Guerra dos Tronos. Também para os atores e atrizes que durante 10 anos fizeram a série. E muitos deles deixaram mensagens de como cresceram e mudaram ao longo deste tempo.

Emilia Clarke, que interpretou Daenerys Targaryen, escreveu uma mensagem nas suas redes sociais onde afirmava como desempenhar o papel da Mãe de Dragões a tinha ajudado a tornar-se uma mulher. "O capítulo da mãe de dragões tirou-me toda a minha vida adulta", escreveu Clarke na sua conta de Instagram, acrescentando ainda: "Esta mulher ocupou-me o coração inteiro. Fiquei em braza entre o fogo de drgão, derramei inúmeras lágrimas por aqueles que deixaram a nossa família cedo demais e dei cabo do meu cérebro a tentar interpretar a Khaleesi e as incríveis palavras, ações (e nomes) que me deram com justiça".

Clarke continua afirmando que a série a "moldou como mulher, como atriz e como ser humano", deixando ainda algumas palavras para os seus "queridos e mágicos fãs", afirmando que lhes deve "muito obrigados" pela forma como observaram o que o grupo foi construindo e o que a própria fez "com a personagem que já estava nos corações de muitos ainda antes de pisar o cenário".

Ver esta publicação no Instagram

Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me. The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I’ve sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice. Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being. I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we’ve flown. But to you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we’ve made and what I’ve done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams. Without you there is no us. And now our watch has ended. @gameofthrones @hbo #love #motherofdragonsoverandout

Uma publicação partilhada por @ emilia_clarke a



A atriz Sophie Turner que fez de Sansa Stark, utilizou as redes sociais para agradecer à sua personagem todos os ensinamentos destes últimos anos. "Sansa, obrigada por me teres ensinado a resiliência, coragem e o que é a verdadeira força. Obrigada por me ensinares a ser bondosa e paciente e a liderar com amor", escreveu a atriz, acrescentando que se apaixonou pela personagem quando tinha 13 anos e que passados dez anos, aos 23, a deixava para trás mas que nunca esquecerá o que lhe foi ensinado.
Turner deixou também uma mensagem de agradecimento a toda a equipa que a acompanhou no projeto e aos fãs: "Obrigada por se apaixonarem com estas personagens e apoiarem o espetáculo até ao final".

Ver esta publicação no Instagram

Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is. Thank you teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love. I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on.. at 23 I leave you behind, but I will never leave behind what you’ve taught me. To the show and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the best life and drama lessons I could have ever asked for. Without you I wouldn’t be the person I am today. Thank you for giving me this chance all those years ago. And finally to the fans. Thank you for falling in love with these characters and supporting this show right through till the end. I’ll miss this more than anything.

Uma publicação partilhada por Sophie Turner (@sophiet) a




John Bradley, Samwell Tarly, também não deixou passar em branco o final da série e nas suas redes sociais deixou uma mensagem de despedida aos fãs, dando um detalhe sobre o início da sua carreira na série.

"A viagem, para mim, começou às 10h da manhã da segunda-feira de 19 de julho de 2010. Sei isto porque encontrei recentemente o meu ensaio e o horário de preparação da primeira semana da primeira temporada", refere o ator, apontando - na fotografia - para a cena em que conhece a personagem de Jon Snow. 

Ver esta publicação no Instagram

So tonight we have our very last episode. It’s the final step of a long and wonderful journey. A journey that, for me, started at 10am on Monday 19th of July 2010. I know this because recently I found my rehearsal and prep schedule for season 1, week 1. This was given to me when I landed in Belfast for the first time, weeks before we even started shooting. Listed here is the rehearsal where I first met Kit, and the first time I wore the costume that’s seen me through 8 seasons. I’m glad I kept this. I met so many people that week who have come to mean so much to me. Back then we couldn’t have known the journey we’d go on together. I wouldn’t swap that experience, or those people, for the world. Enjoy the episode and thanks for everything. ?????? @gameofthrones @hbo #GOT

Uma publicação partilhada por John Bradley (@johnbradleywest) a

