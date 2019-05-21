Não foi só para os milhões de fãs que terminou a série A Guerra dos Tronos. Também para os atores e atrizes que durante 10 anos fizeram a série. E muitos deles deixaram mensagens de como cresceram e mudaram ao longo deste tempo.Emilia Clarke, que interpretou Daenerys Targaryen, escreveu uma mensagem nas suas redes sociais onde afirmava como desempenhar o papel da Mãe de Dragões a tinha ajudado a tornar-se uma mulher. "O capítulo da mãe de dragões tirou-me toda a minha vida adulta", escreveu Clarke na sua conta de Instagram, acrescentando ainda: "Esta mulher ocupou-me o coração inteiro. Fiquei em braza entre o fogo de drgão, derramei inúmeras lágrimas por aqueles que deixaram a nossa família cedo demais e dei cabo do meu cérebro a tentar interpretar a Khaleesi e as incríveis palavras, ações (e nomes) que me deram com justiça".