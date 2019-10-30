Numa tentativa de chamar a atenção para os problemas que têm matado milhares de abelhas por ano, a instituição francesa BeeFund Foundation criou uma abelha influencer. Com mais de 126 mil seguidores no Instagram, B quer juntar dinheiro para salvar a sua espécie. 

As pessoas por trás da conta desta abelha famosa são da Foundation de France (FDF), responsável pela BeeFund - que organiza ações de sensibilidade para ajudar a salvar a população mundial de abelhas. "Em França, mais de 30% das colónias de abelhas desaparecem a cada ano", revela o Bee Fund na página de Internet.



Quanto mais seguidores B conseguir, mais dinheiro consegue juntar. Todo esse dinheiro reverte depois a favor da BeeFund.
