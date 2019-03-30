Já nasceu a filha de Sara Barradas e José Raposo
A filha de Sara Barradas e José Raposo nasceu na madrugada deste sábado. O ator anunciou o nascimento de Lua nas redes sociais.

"A nossa LUA nasceu hoje às 00h20h. Tem 48,5 cm e pesa 3,030 kg. Bem-vinda meu amor!!! Estávamos ansiosos à tua espera, com todo o amor do mundo para te dar!", escreveu.



Este é o primeiro filho de Sara Barradas e o terceiro de José Raposo - que já é pai de Miguel, de 32 anos, e de Ricardo, com 12, ambos filhos do seu primeiro casamento com a também atriz Maria João Abreu.

