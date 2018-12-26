Is Kevin Spacey using Donald Trump’s legal team now?— Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) December 24, 2018
Kevin Spacey lançou um vídeo na véspera de Natal em que comenta as acusações de assédio sexual de que foi alvo. As celebridades norte-americanas não demoraram a reagir.
Enquanto muitos celebravam a véspera de Natal com as suas famílias, Kevin Spacey lançou um pequeno vídeo, onde assumia o papel de Frank Underwood, a sua personagem na série televisiva House of Cards. No vídeo, comenta as acusações de assédio sexual de que foi alvo recentemente.
"Confiaste em mim quando sabias que não devias. Portanto, ainda nada acabou, independentemente o que os outros digam, eu sei o que queres. Queres que regresse", diz o actor no vídeo.
As imagens suscitaram várias reacções nas redes sociais, incluindo de colegas de Spacey. Jon Favreau, realizador de Swingers e Homem de Ferro, questiona a possibilidade de Spacey estar a utilizar a equipa legal de Donald Trump.
Is Kevin Spacey using Donald Trump’s legal team now?— Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) December 24, 2018
Kevin Spacey is sending a very disturbing message as he chastises his audience... if you hypocrites loved me as a murderer, why won’t you love me as a sex offender? Maybe because Frank Underwood’s crimes are fiction and Kevin Spacey’s are not. #LostInSpacey— Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) December 25, 2018
I’m pretty sure there’s nothing in that mug Kevin Spacey drinks out of.— Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) December 25, 2018
I’m sure none of the men who were kids at the time of their sexual assaults appreciate @KevinSpacey ‘s weird video. No. Just No.— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) December 25, 2018
Kevin spacey has apparently lost his mind what an absurd video..this is only the beginning. There are many more victims.. Epstein’s island ..anyone ? What people don’t get is ...that the truth will rise to the top. All Lying Bad guys may finish last ,but they’re finished.— Rosanna Arquette (@RoArquette) December 25, 2018
What did I miss? Did Kevin Spacey ruin Christmas Eve?— Julie Klausner (@julieklausner) December 24, 2018
Kevin Spacey charged with sexually assaulting 18-year-old son of Boston news anchor https://t.co/3rMuOhMuz0— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 24, 2018
And after you read this—then watch the creepy video Mr. Spacey posted after the news broke. #MeToo #TimesUp https://t.co/70GvesW87y
