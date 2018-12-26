Is Kevin Spacey using Donald Trump’s legal team now? — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) December 24, 2018

Kevin Spacey is sending a very disturbing message as he chastises his audience... if you hypocrites loved me as a murderer, why won’t you love me as a sex offender? Maybe because Frank Underwood’s crimes are fiction and Kevin Spacey’s are not. #LostInSpacey — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) December 25, 2018

I’m pretty sure there’s nothing in that mug Kevin Spacey drinks out of. — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) December 25, 2018

I’m sure none of the men who were kids at the time of their sexual assaults appreciate @KevinSpacey ‘s weird video. No. Just No. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) December 25, 2018

Kevin spacey has apparently lost his mind what an absurd video..this is only the beginning. There are many more victims.. Epstein’s island ..anyone ? What people don’t get is ...that the truth will rise to the top. All Lying Bad guys may finish last ,but they’re finished. — Rosanna Arquette (@RoArquette) December 25, 2018

What did I miss? Did Kevin Spacey ruin Christmas Eve? — Julie Klausner (@julieklausner) December 24, 2018

Kevin Spacey charged with sexually assaulting 18-year-old son of Boston news anchor https://t.co/3rMuOhMuz0



And after you read this—then watch the creepy video Mr. Spacey posted after the news broke. #MeToo #TimesUp https://t.co/70GvesW87y — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 24, 2018

