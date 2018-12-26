Enquanto muitos celebravam a véspera de Natal com as suas famílias, Kevin Spacey lançou um pequeno vídeo, onde assumia o papel de Frank Underwood, a sua personagem na série televisiva House of Cards.  No vídeo, comenta as acusações de assédio sexual de que foi alvo recentemente.



"Confiaste em mim quando sabias que não devias. Portanto, ainda nada acabou, independentemente o que os outros digam, eu sei o que queres. Queres que regresse", diz o actor no vídeo. 

As imagens suscitaram várias reacções nas redes sociais, incluindo de colegas de Spacey. Jon Favreau, realizador de Swingers e Homem de Ferro, questiona a possibilidade de Spacey estar a utilizar a equipa legal de Donald Trump.



Por sua vez, a actriz Ellen Barkin encarou o assunto com mais seriedade e descreveu o vídeo como "perturbante" e "castigador para o seu público", além de questionar o raciocínio exibido por Spacey: "O público perdoou os crimes de Frank Underwood por serem ficcionais, os de Spacey não o são".


Regressando ao humor, Rob Lowe tentou começar um debate em torno do conteúdo da caneca que Kevin Spacey exibe no vídeo.


Quem também comentou o caso foram as irmãs Patricia e Rosanna Arquette, que arrasaram por completo o seu comportamento.





Julie Klausner, criadora e protagonista da série televisiva Difficult People, limitou-se a manter o tom humorístico dos seus trabalhos ao perguntar se perdeu o momento em que Spacey arruinou a véspera de Natal.


Já a actriz Alyssa Milano classificou o vídeo como "assustador" e destacou uma notícia recente, que relatava a história de um rapaz de 18 anos que denunciou o actor.


