O filho dos duques de Sussex, Archie, fez esta quarta-feira o seu primeiro ato oficial ao ser recebido na Cidade do Cabo, em África do Sul, pelo arcebispo da Igreja Anglicana, Desmond Tutu, vencedor do Prémio Nobel da Paz em 1984 pela sua luta contra o Apartheid.

Relacionado
Justina recebeu um beijo da princesa Diana. Agora quer conhecer o filho
Justina recebeu um beijo da princesa Diana. Agora quer conhecer o filho
O casamento cheio de famosos que junta os Duques de Sussex e Ivanka Trump
O casamento cheio de famosos que junta os Duques de Sussex e Ivanka Trump
Duques de Sussex criticados por vários voos poluentes em jatos privados
Duques de Sussex criticados por vários voos poluentes em jatos privados
No Instagram, Harry e Meghan partilharam uma fotografia do encontro, em que descrevem Tutu como "um dos grandes campeões da igualdade", enaltecendo que o filho de quatro meses "adorou conhecê-lo".

Desmond Tutu e Harry conheceram-se em 2015, numa reunião onde o príncipe reconheceu os serviços que havia prestado às comunidades do Reino Unido pela paz e reconciliação internacional. Desmond tornou-se popular na década de 80, tendo sido o primeiro sul africano negro a ser eleito arcebispo anglicano da Cidade do Cabo.

Após este encontro, as agendas oficiais de Meghan e Harry seguem separadas. O príncipe viajará sozinho para Angola, Botswana e para o Malawi, enquanto Meghan e Archie ficam na África do Sul.

A visita oficial dos duques de Sussex termina no dia 2 de outubro, data em que regressam a Inglaterra.
Saber mais
Seleccione as palavras-chave em baixo para receber alertas por mail e na App da Sabado

Comentários

Faltam 300 caracteres
Próximo artigo
Mais notícias deSocial

© Copyright SÁBADO
Todos os direitos reservados.

Marketing Automation certified by E-GOI

Copyright © 2019. Todos os direitos reservados. É expressamente proibida a reprodução na totalidade ou em parte, em qualquer tipo de suporte, sem prévia permissão por escrito da Cofina Media S.A.
Consulte a Política de Privacidade Cofina.