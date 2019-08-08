13 horas esperando por un vuelo Lisboa Madrid, de los cuales casi 4 horas fueron dentro del avión porque @AeroportoLisboa no autorizaba la salida, sumado al pésimo servicio de @AirEuropa -merecido último lugar @AirHelp_ES mucho trabajo por aquí https://t.co/HTlsE05VYR— Karen Soacha (@adrisoacha) August 8, 2019
Hello Laura, due to the heavy fog at Lisbon Airport, our operation is being severely affected, with flight delays and the possibility of some flights being diverted to other national airports.— TAP Air Portugal (@tapairportugal) August 8, 2019
Finally on the plane still no word from @tapairportugal don’t know what’s happening with connecting flight. All has been said here in Madeira nothing we can do talk to TAP in Lisbon. Not good customer service #delayed #conedyontour #jaymcgeelive #tourlife #jaymcgeelive #comedian— Jay McGee (@THEJayMcGee) August 8, 2019
@tapairportugal wth? Flight tp1369 from 19:50 delayed to 21:25? What’s up? Will you pay for all the frustration I’m eating away at the airport? And the TAP attendees at the airline service desk was also very disrespectful and gave no fucks to anything I said. This is frustrating.— Lilith Adam Sullivan (@lillylindah) August 8, 2019
Para poder adicionar esta notícia deverá efectuar login.
Caso não esteja registado no site da SÁBADO, efectue o seu registo gratuito.
Nevoeiro gerou caos ao longo de todo o dia nos aeroportos de Lisboa e Porto
Sábado é "última oportunidade" para desconvocar greve dos motoristas
Marcelo destaca convergência de posições com homólogo alemão
Governo publica novas leis de proteção de dados
© Copyright SÁBADO
Todos os direitos reservados.
Marketing Automation certified by E-GOI
Copyright © 2019. Todos os direitos reservados. É expressamente proibida a reprodução na totalidade ou em parte, em qualquer tipo de suporte, sem prévia permissão por escrito da Cofina Media S.A.
Consulte a Política de Privacidade Cofina.