Será esta noite que a NASA vai recolher amostras de um asteróide?

LIVE FROM @LockheedMartin: Bennu, we see you! Tune in as our @OSIRISREx spacecraft descends to the rocky surface of asteroid Bennu to attempt to scoop some space rocks from site Nightingale! Watch: https://t.co/kaHk9cChZ1— NASA (@NASA) October 20, 2020
#ToBennuAndBack
Did you know? Asteroid Bennu’s surface is covered in building-sized boulders. To go #ToBennuAndBack for today’s TAG (Touch-And-Go) sample collection attempt, our @OSIRISREx spacecraft will have to navigate carefully & touch down in a spot just the size a few parking spaces: pic.twitter.com/V1pgVdYHRk— NASA (@NASA) October 20, 2020
