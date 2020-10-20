Será esta noite que a NASA vai recolher amostras de um asteróide?
Foto: Reuters

Uma sonda da NASA que está a orbitar um asteróide a 160 milhões de quilómetros da Terra vai recolher amostras do corpo celeste esta noite. Às 22h15 (em Portugal continental) a transmissão em direto da NASA estava a ser seguida por 2 mil pessoas. 

A sonda OSIRIS-REx pretende retirar 60 gramas de amostras do asteróide Bennu. Demorará cerca de quatro horas a realizar a descida rumo ao asteróide. 

A missão é chamada de "toca e foge", porque a sonda irá usar um braço robótico de 3,35 metros para chegar à superfície do asteróide. A ideia é tocar numa zona de gravilha com o tamanho de um campo de basquetebol perto do pólo norte de Bennu. 



"Muitas coisas podem correr mal porque a sonda tem o tamanho de uma carrinha, e o asteróide tem muitos rochedos", relatou a cientista Lucy Lim à Reuters. "Temos que entrar entre os rochedos para conseguir a nossa amostra, e tivemos que planear muitas coisas."

A sonda partiu em 2016. Há quase dois anos que está a orbitar o asteróide e a preparar-se para a manobra. Um dispositivo de recolha de amostras que se assemelha a um chuveiro vai tocar na superfície de Bennu durante cinco segundos e disparar gás nitrogénio, movendo o pó e recolhendo material rochoso. 

Bennu
Bennu


Caso a manobra tenha sucesso, esse será anunciado horas depois da tentativa, indica a Reuters. 

Em 2030, aguarda-se a chegada da sonda. 

Os asteroides são considerados o resto dos destroços deixados pela formação do Sistema Solar, há cerca de 4.5 mil milhões de anos. Segundo os cientistas, o asteróide pode conter pistas sobre a origem da vida na Terra. 

Os cientistas acreditam que os asteróides e cometas que chocaram com a Terra quando esta se formou podem ter deixado compostos orgânicos e água que levaram à orgiem da vida. 
